सिद्धू के खिलाफ एक्शन की तैयारी: हरीश चौधरी ने पार्टी की अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई समिति को दी शिकायत, कार्रवाई का आग्रह

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के खिलाफ एक्शन की तैयारी चल रही है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर दी है कि पंजाब के कांग्रेस प्रभारी हरीश चौधरी ने पंजाब कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के खिलाफ पार्टी की अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई समिति को शिकायत दी है और उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने का आग्रह किया है। नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के खिलाफ शिकायत के बारे में पूछे जाने पर हरीश चौधरी ने एएनआई को बताया कि यह हमारी पार्टी का आंतरिक मामला है।

AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary has given a complaint to the party's Disciplinary Action Committee against former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and has urged to take action against him: Sources