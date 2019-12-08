शहर चुनें

Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal's birthday today

93 साल के हुए पूर्व सीएम प्रकाश सिंह बादल, पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह समेत इन हस्तियों ने दी बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बादल (मुक्तसर) Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 06:55 PM IST
केक काटते पंजाब के पूर्व सीएम प्रकाश सिंह बादल।
केक काटते पंजाब के पूर्व सीएम प्रकाश सिंह बादल। - फोटो : Harsimrat Kaur Badal' twitter
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल रविवार को 93 वर्ष के हो गए। इस मौके पर पैतृक गांव बादल में उनके निवास स्थान पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इसमें राज्य के कोने-कोने से पहुंचे हलका इंचार्जों और विधायकों ने उन्हें बधाई दी।
शिअद के सीनियर नेता तेजिंदर सिंह मिड्डू खेड़ा ने बताया कि बादल के जन्मदिन पर सुबह उन्होंने केक काटा। केन्द्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल, पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री एवं शिअद अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने अपने बच्चों के साथ प्रकाश सिंह बादल को मिठाई खिलाई। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के भाई पूर्व सांसद गुरदास सिंह बादल भी पुराने राजनीतिक गिले-शिकवे भुलाकर कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए और बादल का मुंह मीठा करवाया। 

इस दौरान पूर्व मंत्री बिक्रम सिंह मजीठिया सहित बादल परिवार के कई अन्य लोग भी मौजूद रहे। कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले ग्रामीणों के लिए घर के बाहर गली में 100 फुट लंबे टेंट में लंगर लगाया गया। जबकि विधायक, मंत्री व बाहर से आए अन्य नेता कोठी के भीतर हुए समारोह में शामिल हुए।  

गौरतलब है कि 8 दिसंबर 1927 को जन्मे प्रकाश सिंह बादल 1957 में पहली बार गिदड़बाहा से विधायक बने थे और 1970 में पहली बार उन्होंने पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री पद को संभाला। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने बादल को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है। 
 

 

 

 
former punjab cm prakash singh badal birthday today
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

