93 साल के हुए पूर्व सीएम प्रकाश सिंह बादल, पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह समेत इन हस्तियों ने दी बधाई

Birthday greetings to one of India’s most respected statesmen, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Sahab. He has devoted his entire life towards the welfare of people. He has made a mark as an exceptional administrator. May Badal Sahab lead a long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/CU6vkRWOzY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to Shri Parkash Singh Badal ji, the patron of @Akali_Dal_ and one of the most senior & respected leader in our country. Badal Sahab’s struggle and devotion towards the welfare of people is an inspiration for all. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2019

Each day spent with him has been a lesson in humanity. His dedication, his service, his will to carry everyone along is what makes him so special to people whose life he has touched. Here's wishing my biggest role model good health & lots of happiness for many more years to come. pic.twitter.com/45whXeqGqc — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) December 8, 2019

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल रविवार को 93 वर्ष के हो गए। इस मौके पर पैतृक गांव बादल में उनके निवास स्थान पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इसमें राज्य के कोने-कोने से पहुंचे हलका इंचार्जों और विधायकों ने उन्हें बधाई दी।शिअद के सीनियर नेता तेजिंदर सिंह मिड्डू खेड़ा ने बताया कि बादल के जन्मदिन पर सुबह उन्होंने केक काटा। केन्द्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल, पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री एवं शिअद अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने अपने बच्चों के साथ प्रकाश सिंह बादल को मिठाई खिलाई। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के भाई पूर्व सांसद गुरदास सिंह बादल भी पुराने राजनीतिक गिले-शिकवे भुलाकर कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए और बादल का मुंह मीठा करवाया।इस दौरान पूर्व मंत्री बिक्रम सिंह मजीठिया सहित बादल परिवार के कई अन्य लोग भी मौजूद रहे। कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले ग्रामीणों के लिए घर के बाहर गली में 100 फुट लंबे टेंट में लंगर लगाया गया। जबकि विधायक, मंत्री व बाहर से आए अन्य नेता कोठी के भीतर हुए समारोह में शामिल हुए।गौरतलब है कि 8 दिसंबर 1927 को जन्मे प्रकाश सिंह बादल 1957 में पहली बार गिदड़बाहा से विधायक बने थे और 1970 में पहली बार उन्होंने पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री पद को संभाला। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने बादल को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है।