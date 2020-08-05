हरियाणा में सैनिटाइजर के 11 ब्रांडों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, सभी के सैंपल मिले फेल

FIRs registered against 11 sanitizer brands due to failure of their samples collected across various districts in Haryana. Along with this, a notice has been issued to cancel or suspend the license of the respective brand: Anil Vij, Health Minister, #Haryana pic.twitter.com/7jUAGpvWVZ— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.