Haryana: राष्ट्रमंडल के पदक विजेताओं नीतू, सागर और जैसमीन का सम्मान, बहादुरगढ़ में हुआ समारोह

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स की स्वर्ण पदक विजेता नीतू घनघस, रजत पदक विजेता सागर अहलावत और कांस्य पदक विजेता जैस्मीन लैंबोरिया को बहादुरगढ़ में सम्मानित किया गया। इस दौरान बॉक्सर नीतू घनघस ने कहा कि हर खिलाड़ी को संघर्ष का सामना करना पड़ता है। खिलाड़ी वित्तीय संकट से जूझ रहे हैं। खिलाड़ी चोटिल होते हैं। जब से मैंने बॉक्सिंग शुरू की है तब से मेरे पिता ने हमेशा मेरी पीठ थपथपाई है।

Haryana | Every player faces struggles. Players deal with financial woes. Players sustain injuries. My father has always had my back since I started boxing: Boxer Nitu Ghanghas who recently won a Gold medal at the CWG, in Bahadurgarh pic.twitter.com/n6gDvK5b37