Punjab Election 2022: पंजाब सीएम चन्नी के भाई को कांग्रेस ने नहीं दिया टिकट, अब बस्सी पठाना से निर्दलीय लड़ेंगे चुनाव

Punjab | I was a contender for the Bassi Pathana seat, but the party(Congress) has denied the ticket. I will contest the election as an independent candidate, I did the same in 2007 and won the election: Dr Manohar Singh Bassi, brother of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/XuzQIXQolI— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022
