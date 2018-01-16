Download App
भंसाली और दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए बुरी खबर, हरियाणा में 'पद्मावत' बैन हुई

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 03:22 PM IST
पद्मावती - फोटो : self
संजय लीला भंसाली और दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए बुरी खबर है। दरअसल हरियाणा सरकार ने प्रदेश में मूवी 'पद्मावत' को बैन कर दिया है। इस बारे में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि मूवी की रिलीजिंग को लेकर कैबिनेट की मीटिंग हुई थी, जिसमें मैंने प्रदेश में मूवी बैन करने का प्रस्ताव रखा था।

सभी ने इस प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी और सर्वसम्मित से फैसला लिया कि मूवी राज्य में रिलीज नहीं की जाएगी। बता दें कि मुख्यमंत्री खट्टर ने सेंसर बोर्ड द्वारा मूवी को पास किए जाने के बाद इसकी रिलीजिंग को लेकर फैसला लेने की बात कही थी।
 


padmawat deepika padukon sanjay leela bhansali haryana government anil vij

मिलिए 114 साल के करनैल सिंह से, पांच पीढ़ियों के साथ धमाल जिंदगी

पंजाब के तरनतारन गांव के रहने वाले करनैल सिंह की उम्र है 114 साल। इस उम्र में भी करनैल सिंह बिल्कुल चुस्त दुरुस्त हैं।

15 जनवरी 2018

