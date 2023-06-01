श्री आनंदपुर साहिब मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन पर विवाद: कांग्रेस का दावा-जिसे नियुक्त किया वो जेल में बंद

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पंजाब सरकार ने गुरुवार को मार्केट कमेटियों और नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन की सूची जारी कर दी। इस सूची में शामिल श्री आनंदपुर साहिब मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन पर विवाद खड़ा हो गया है। श्री आनंदपुर साहिब मार्केट कमेटी का चेयरमैन कमिकर सिंह ढाड़ी को बनाया गया है। कांग्रेस नेता सुखपाल खैरा ने ढाडी की नियुक्ति पर सवाल उठाए।
Shocking that @AamAadmiParty which promised to cleanse politics of criminals couldn’t find a single clean person to be appointed Chairman Market Committee of historic Anandpur Sahib! @BhagwantMann has appointed Kammikar Singh currently in jail u/s 306 abetment to suicide in Fir… pic.twitter.com/E0nask981U— Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) June 1, 2023
