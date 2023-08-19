'आप खुलेआम अपने चाचा का बचाव कर रहे हैं...' कांग्रेस ने पंजाब BJP अध्यक्ष सुनील जाखड़ के भतीजे को किया निलंबित

पंजाब में कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अपने विधायक संदीप जाखड़ को निलंबित कर दिया है। उनपर पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने के आरोप हैं। बता दें कि वह पंजाब के भाजपा प्रदेश प्रमुख सुनील जाखड़ के भतीजे हैं।

Congress party has suspended its MLA from Punjab Sandeep Jakhar for indulging in anti-party activities.

He is the nephew of state BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar. pic.twitter.com/iNEFf0vZS0

Congress party has suspended its MLA from Punjab Sandeep Jakhar for indulging in anti-party activities.

He is the nephew of state BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar. pic.twitter.com/iNEFf0vZS0