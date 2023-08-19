'आप खुलेआम अपने चाचा का बचाव कर रहे हैं...' कांग्रेस ने पंजाब BJP अध्यक्ष सुनील जाखड़ के भतीजे को किया निलंबित

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
पंजाब में कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अपने विधायक संदीप जाखड़ को निलंबित कर दिया है। उनपर पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने के आरोप हैं। बता दें कि वह पंजाब के भाजपा प्रदेश प्रमुख सुनील जाखड़ के भतीजे हैं।
Congress party has suspended its MLA from Punjab Sandeep Jakhar for indulging in anti-party activities.
He is the nephew of state BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar. pic.twitter.com/iNEFf0vZS0
ऑल इंडिया कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से 16 अगस्त को पत्र जारी किया गया है। जिसमें जाखड़ को लिखा गया है कि पंजाब पीसीसी के अध्यक्ष ने शिकायत दी है कि आप पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों शामिल हैं। इसमें संदीप संदीप जाखड़ पर 4 आरोप हैं। पहला वह पार्टी के किसी भी कार्यक्रम में भाग नहीं ले रहे हैं, जिसमें भारत जोड़ो यात्रा भी शामिल है।
