Haryana: हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे कांग्रेस महासचिव अजय माकन, राज्यसभा चुनाव में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार कार्तिकेय शर्मा की जीत को दी चुनौती

कांग्रेस महासचिव अजय माकन ने हरियाणा में हाल ही में हुए राज्यसभा चुनाव में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार कार्तिकेय शर्मा की जीत को चुनौती दी है। उन्होंने शर्मा की जीत को चुनौती देते हुए एक याचिका पंजाब हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में दायर की है।

Chandigarh | Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken reaches High Court to file a petition challenging the victory of Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana