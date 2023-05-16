Notifications

CM Bhagwant Mann said bus stands will be built across Punjab on the lines of Patiala

Punjab News: पटियाला की तरह पंजाब भर में बनेंगे बस स्टैंड, CM भगवंत मान ने किया बड़ा एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटियाला (पंजाब) Published by: ajay kumar Updated Tue, 16 May 2023 11:50 PM IST
सार

CM Bhagwant Mann said bus stands will be built across Punjab on the lines of Patiala
पटियाला बस स्टैंड। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने मंगलवार को पटियाला में करीब 61 करोड़ की लागत से बने अति आधुनिक बस स्टैंड का उद्घाटन किया है। मान ने कहा कि यह बस स्टैंड रोल मॉडल है। इसकी इसकी तर्ज पर सूबे भर में ऐसे और बस अड्डे बनाए जाएंगे। करीब सवा आठ एकड़ में बने इस बस स्टैंड पर 45 काउंटर होंगे और रोज यहां से 1500 बसें चलेंगी। इसमें चार लिफ्टें भी होंगी।



खास तौर से दिव्यांगों की सुविधा के लिए बस स्टैंड में रैंप की भी सुविधा मुहैया कराई गई है। पटियाला के मौजूदा बस स्टैंड से शहर के विभिन्न हिस्सों के लिए इलेक्ट्रिकल शटल बस सेवा शुरू की जाएगी। इस बस सेवा को पंजाब के अन्य शहरों में भी शुरू करने की सरकार की योजना है।


घर-घर पहुंचाई जाएगी बुढ़ापा व विधवा पेंशन और राशन
मान ने एलान किया है कि आने वाले दिनों में उनकी सरकार बुढ़ापा व विधवा पेंशन के अलावा राशन घर-घर पहुंचाने का काम करेगी। इससे नौजवानों को रोजगार भी मिल सकेगा, जो डोर टू डोर जाएंगे। अभी तक पंजाब में केवल महुआना में ड्राइविंग स्कूल था लेकिन अब अमरगढ़ के नजदीक तौलावाला में खोला जा रहा है। इसके अलावा दोआबा और माझा में भी ड्राइविंग स्कूल खोले जाएंगे। 

मान ने कहा कि जालंधर के वोटरों ने उनकी सरकार के हक में फतवा देकर रिवायती दलों को नकार दिया है। उनकी सरकार ने स्कूल ऑफ एमीनेंस, मोहल्ला क्लीनिक व अन्य विकास के कामों पर वोट मांगें, वहीं विरोधियों ने जाति-धर्म व बिरादरी के नाम पर वोट मांगे।

मजीठिया, सुखबीर और कैप्टन पर बोला हमला
मान ने कहा कि वह केवल पंजाब के लोगों के प्रति जवाबदेह हैं न कि उन लोगों के जिनके पूर्वजों ने जलियांवाला बाग कांड के बाद जनरल डायर को सम्मानित किया था। नशा तस्करी में फंसे और फिलहाल जमानत पर बाहर आए नेता उनके पंजाब के प्रति प्रेम पर सवाल उठाते हैं, जबकि इन्होंने व सुखबीर बादल ने कभी अपने निजी हितों से ऊपर पंजाब को रखकर नहीं देखा। 

पटियाला हलके से विधायक रहे कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह मुख्यमंत्री होते हुए इतनी बार अपने हलके में नहीं आए होंगे, जितनी बार वह सीएम बनने के बाद पटियाला आए हैं। जालंधर उपचुनाव हार जाने के बाद वह नेता कहां हैं, जो ओए व तू करके बोलते हैं। मान ने कहा कि सरकारी दफ्तरों के समय में बदलाव से 50 करोड़ की बिजली की बचत हो रही है।

अपने कामों का उद्घाटन करें मान: अमरिंदर सिंह
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत सिंह मान से कहा कि वह अपनी सरकार द्वारा बनाई और की हुई किसी चीज का उद्घाटन करना शुरू करें और जो पिछली सरकार कर चुकी है उसका श्रेय न लें। यह ठीक है कि मान ने राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में पटियाला में बस स्टैंड का उद्घाटन किया, जो उनकी सरकार के दौरान शुरू किया गया था।

कैप्टन सरकार ने शुरू किया था बस स्टैंड का निर्माण: जयइंद्र कौर
भाजपा पंजाब उपाध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की बेटी जयइंद्र कौर ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान पटियाला में करोड़ों की लागत से बने आधुनिक बस स्टैंड के निर्माण का नकली क्रेडिट न लें क्योंकि पूर्व सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने इस बस स्टैंड का प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया था।

जयइंद्र कौर ने कहा कि यह बस स्टैंड पूर्व सीएम का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट था और उनके कार्यकाल के दौरान अक्तूबर 2020 में पटियाला शहर की सड़कों से भीड़ कम करने के उद्देश्य से 60.97 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से शुरू किया गया था। बाद में कनेक्टिंग ब्रिज के निर्माण के लिए 6.10 करोड़ रुपये और भेजे गए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि मौजूदा आप सरकार सिर्फ पंजाब की जनता से धोखा कर रही है। पहले मान सरकार ने लोगों को मुफ्त बिजली का लॉलीपॉप दिया और अब जालंधर चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद तुरंत बिजली दरों में वृद्धि कर दी है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

