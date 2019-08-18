शहर चुनें

गुरुद्वारे में माथा टेक सीएम मनोहर लाल ने शुरू की 'जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा', 2100 किमी का होगा सफर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 12:44 PM IST
सीेएम मनोहर लाल की जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा
सीेएम मनोहर लाल की जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल ने विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले अपनी जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा का आगाज पंचकूला के कालका से किया है। 2100 किमी लंबी इस यात्रा के जरिए वो प्रदेश में पार्टी के पक्ष में हवा बनाएंगे। यात्रा से पहले सीएम ने पंचकूला स्थित गुरुद्वारे में माथा टेक अरदास भी की।  
chief minister haryana manohar lal begins 'jan aashirwad yatra panchkula
