शहीद भगत सिंह के गांव पहुंचे पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह, कृषि कानून के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे

[Live]: At Khatkar Kalan - Birthplace of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji to pay tributes to the great son of Punjab on his Birth Anniversary. https://t.co/xc8pHIuIS9
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2020
[Live]: At Khatkar Kalan - Birthplace of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji, with my Cabinet Colleagues & MLAs holding a dharna against the anti-farmer bills. https://t.co/NjS37Yoj2U
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2020
