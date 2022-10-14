Punjab: पाकिस्तान से सीमा पार कर आए ड्रोन को बीएसएफ ने मार गिराया, जांच के लिए मौके पर पहुंचे डीजी

बताया जा रहा है कि ड्रोन पाकिस्तान से आई संदिग्ध खेप ले जा रहा था। जांच के लिए मौके पर डीजी पहुंचे हैं। सुरक्षाबलों ने ड्रोन को कब्जे में ले लिया है।
BSF troops shot down a drone that entered India from Pakistan's side along International Border at 4.35 am in Gurdaspur sector, Punjab. A massive search operation is launched in the entire area: Senior BSF official— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022
