हरियाणा: स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने 47 मेडिकल मोबाइल यूनिट और 198 एंबुलेंस को दिखाई हरी झंडी

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij flagged off 47 Medical Mobile Units & 198 Patient Transport Ambulances, earlier today
"These 47 medical units will go in Haryana's remote areas. Similarly, 198 ambulances have been added, taking the total tally to 635," he said pic.twitter.com/RvNlyJdrOB
— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022
