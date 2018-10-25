शहर चुनें

नवजोत सिद्धू ने रेलमंत्री को लिखा पत्र, कहा- ट्रैक पर फेंसिंग कराएं, नहीं होंगे अमृतसर जैसे हादसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब) Updated Thu, 25 Oct 2018 05:00 PM IST
नवजोत सिद्धू
नवजोत सिद्धू
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के मंत्री और अमृतसर से विधायक नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल को पत्र लिखकर कुछ सुझाव दिए हैं, ताकि भविष्य में अमृतसर जैसे ट्रेन हादसे न हों। नवजोत सिद्धू ने बताया कि उन्होंने रेलमंत्री को एक पत्र लिखा है। इस पत्र में उन्होंने रेलमंत्री से रेलवे ट्रैक के आसपास फेंसिंग कराने को कहा है। खासकर उन एरिया में, जहां ज्यादा लोग रहते हैं।
यह जरूरी है, ताकि लोग रेलवे ट्रैक क्रॉस न करें और न ही हादसे हों। न ही लोगों की जान जाए। बता दें कि अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसे को 6 दिन हो चुके हैं। 59 लोगों की मौत का जिम्मेदार आखिर कौन है? इसका जवाब अब तक नहीं मिला है। नवजोत सिद्धू की पत्नी नवजोत कौर और कांग्रेस पार्षद के बेटे से लेकर रेलवे तक पर सवाल उठे, लेकिन जिम्मेदारी लेने को कोई तैयार नहीं।
 


 


