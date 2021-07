पंजाब कांग्रेस में तीसरा मोर्चा खुला: इधर सिद्धू ने की 30 मंत्री-विधायकों से मुलाकात, उधर प्रताप बाजवा के घर बड़ी बैठक

Punjab: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met with around 30 sitting MLAs and ministers yesterday (Photo source - Office of Sidhu) pic.twitter.com/xeVWSUeNU5

We have invited all (Congress) MPs from Punjab for a meeting to devise a strategy on farmers' issue & to discuss some issues related to the Congress party: MP Pratap Singh Bajwa in Delhi pic.twitter.com/r4sTFpt4aZ