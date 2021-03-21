शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   all educational institutions ill be closed in ludhiana till March 31

लुधियाना में सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थान 31 मार्च तक बंद, मेडिकल और नर्सिंग कॉलेज खुलेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Sun, 21 Mar 2021 12:57 AM IST
लुधियाना में सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थान 31 मार्च तक बंद कर दिए गए हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक लुधियाना के जिला अधिकारी के आदेश के अनुसार 31 मार्च तक शैक्षणिक संस्थान बंद करेंगे मगर टीचिंग और नॉन टीचिंग स्टाफ आएगा। इसी तरह मेडिकल और नर्सिंग कॉलेज खुलेंगे। 
