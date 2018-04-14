शहर चुनें

आंबेडकर जयंती पर पंजाब के फगवाड़ा में दो समुदायों के बीच बवाल, इंटरनेट और SMS सेवाएं बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 05:48 PM IST
After Two community clash in Phagwara Punjab Government suspends mobile Internet and SMS services 
देशभर में आज बाबा साहेब भीमराव आंबेडकर की 127वीं जयंती मनाई जा रही है। इस मौके पर पंजाब के फगवाड़ा में दो समुदायों के बीच बवाल हो गया। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, शुक्रवार देर रात कपूरथला जिले के फगवाड़ा में डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर की मूर्ति को लेकर अफवाह फैल गई कि कुछ लोग उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ कर रहे हैं। 
तोड़फोड़ करने की यह अफवाग आग की तरह चौरों ओर फैल गई। इसके बाद भारी संख्या में दलित समुदाय के लोग आंबेडकर की मूर्ति स्थल के पास इकट्ठा हो गए। वहीं कुछ हिंदूवादी संगठनों के लोग भी वहां जमा हो गए। इसके बाद मामला बिगड़ते देर नहीं लगी। 

देखते ही देखते दोनों पक्षों के बीच पत्थरबाजी शुरू हो गई। हालात इतने बिगड़ गए कि दोनों तरफ से फायरिंग भी की गई, जिसमें आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं। घायलों को उपचार के लिए नजदीकी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया। दो समूहों में हुई हिंसा के बाद हालात पर काबू पाने के लिए पंजाब सरकार ने कपूरथला, जलंधर, होशियारपुर, शहीद भगत सिंह नगर में इंटरनेट और एसएमएस सेवा बंद कर दी हैं। 
 

 
punjab government dalit ambedkar

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

