18 साल बाद वतन वापसी : पाकिस्तान की जेल में काटी एक गलती की 14 साल सजा, अब धर्म सिंह को किया गया रिहा

Punjab: A person returned to India via Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar today after being released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.



"He is a resident of Doda, J&K. He crossed over to Pakistan by mistake in 2003 & served a jail term of 14 years," said Protocol Officer AP Singh. pic.twitter.com/AEfuGQv7wh