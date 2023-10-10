Chandigarh: पीजीआई के नेहरू अस्पताल में लगी आग, दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद

पीजीआई के नेहरू अस्पताल में आग लग गई है। आग बुझाने के लिए दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। नागरिक सुरक्षा विभाग के संजीव कोहली ने बताया कि हमें सूचना मिली कि नेहरू अस्पताल की पहली मंजिल पर आग लग गई है। हम तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचे और स्थिति अब नियंत्रण में है। आग लगने का कारण अभी तक स्पष्ट नहीं है। अस्पताल के अंदर मौजूद सभी लोगों को बाहर निकाल लिया गया है।

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Visuals from the PGI's Nehru Hospital where a fire broke out. Fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/rNST7SZtNd