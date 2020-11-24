25 पाक कैदी अपने वतन लौटे, इनमें 20 मछुआरे भी शामिल, सजा पूरी होने के बाद हुई वापसी

Punjab: 25 Pakistani prisoners including 20 fishermen being repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border.— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020
Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer (Police) says, "These fishermen had entered India mistakenly & have completed their imprisonment. They are being handed over to Pakistan." pic.twitter.com/RlNRki8jmW
