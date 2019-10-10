शहर चुनें

woman allegedly gang-raped by three men at her house in Gaya, two of the three accused arrested

बिहार: विवाहिता के साथ तीन लोगों ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गया Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 08:14 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
बिहार के गया में एक शादीशुदा महिला के साथ उसके ही घर में तीन लोगों ने सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस ने तीन में से दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार आरोपी सात अक्तूबर को कथित तौर पर जबरन घर के अंदर दाखिल हुए थे और उन्होंने महिला के साथ हैवानियत की।
महिला को फिलहाल स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उसका इलाज चल रहा है। वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक राजीव मिश्रा ने कहा, 'दो में से तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। तीसरे को पकड़ने की कोशिशें जारी है। हमने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मामले में आगे की जानकारी जारी है।'
married women senior superintendent of police sexual exploitation
