Home ›   Bihar ›   Patna ›   Bihar: BJP MP expressed concern over missing agriculture officers murder

लापता कृषि अधिकारी का शव मिला, योजनाबद्ध तरीके से की गई हत्या, भाजपा नेता ने जताई चिंता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 24 Jan 2021 08:11 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में एक लापता कृषि अधिकारी मृत पाया गया। रविवार को पटना के साहेबनगर इलाके में लापता अधिकारी का शव मिला। पटना सिटी के एसपी जितेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि 18 जनवरी को मुख्य आरोपी ने इस अधिकारी की बेलचा मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। उसके बाद शव को ठिकाने लगाने का प्रयास किया गया। घटना को लेकर भाजपा सांसद राम कृपाल यादव ने चिंता जताई है। 
विज्ञापन

 

सांसद रामकृपाल यादव ने कहा कि मेरे संसदीय क्षेत्र में एक कृषि अधिकारी की हत्या चिंताजनक घटना है। मैं दिवंगत अधिकारी के परिवार के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। साथ ही मांग करता हूं कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई की जाए। 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states patna bihar agriculture officer killed bjp mp ram kripal yadav

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

उत्तराखंड की एक दिन की मुख्यमंत्री सृष्टि गोस्वामी
Dehradun

कौन हैं उत्तराखंड की एक दिन की मुख्यमंत्री सृष्टि गोस्वामी, जानिए उनके बारे में खास बातें...

24 जनवरी 2021

अजीत सिंह व उनकी कार में मिले असलहे (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

अजीत सिंह हत्याकांड में शामिल कुंटू सिंह ने कबूला जुर्म, बोला- साजिश रचने में निभाई भूमिका, किए खुलासे

24 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
the mansion house
Bollywood

अब से कुछ ही देर में सात फेरे लेंगे वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल, सामने आईं वेन्यू की तस्वीरें

24 जनवरी 2021

नीतीश कुमार, मुख्यमंत्री, बिहार
Patna

लालू की बिगड़ी तबीयत पर बोले नीतीश- अब उनके स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी नहीं लेता, क्योंकि...

24 जनवरी 2021

National Girl Child Day PM Narendra Modi smriti irani hails accomplishments of nation daughters in various fields
India News

राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस: स्मृति ईरानी सहित इन नेताओं ने बेटी संग तस्वीरें साझा कर लिखी ये बात

24 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली में लगे 'पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद' के नारे
Delhi

दिल्ली में लगे 'पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद' के नारे, हिरासत में तीन लड़कियों समेत छह लोग

24 जनवरी 2021

नरेंद्र मोदी और शेख हसीना (फाइल फोटो_
India News

Covid-19 vaccine : चीन ने मांगा वैक्सीन के परीक्षण का खर्च, तो बांग्लादेश ने भारत से मांगा कोरोना टीका

24 जनवरी 2021

देहरादून में दिल टूटा आशिक चायवाला
Dehradun

ये है दिल टूटे आशिकों का चायवाला 'ठिकाना', यहां इस तरह से गम भुलाकर सुकून ढूंढने पहुंचते हैं युवा...

24 जनवरी 2021

सुभाष घई की फिल्में
Bollywood

Subhash Ghai: इन 10 बेहतरीन फिल्मों ने दिलाया शोमैन का तमगा, बनने आए थे सुपरस्टार

24 जनवरी 2021

बरेली हत्याकांड
Bareilly

यूपी: कंटीले तारों से किसान को पेड़ से बांधकर जिंदा जलाया, डायरी में लिखा मिला-मेरे साथ कोई हादसा हुआ तो ये...

24 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X