रामेश्वर मंदिर में पूर्णाहुति के साथ धार्मिक अनुष्ठान संपन्न

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sat, 09 Jun 2018 11:00 PM IST
जखोली। बड़मा पट्टी के रामेश्वर महादेव मंदिर तिमली में आयोजित धार्मिक अनुष्ठान पूर्णाहुति के साथ संपन्न हो गया। इस मौके पर ग्रामीणों ने हवन कुंड में क्षेत्र की सुख-समृद्धि के लिए आहुतियां दीं।
केदारनाथ आपदा में मारे गए लोगों की आत्मा शांति और क्षेत्र की खुशहाली के लिए मंदिर में आयोजित श्रीमद्भागवत कथा के आठवें दिन 11 पंडितों और वेदपाठियों ने हवन कुंड में आहुतियां दीं। ग्रामीणों ने आराध्य के दर्शन कर मनौतियां मांगीं। इसके बाद कथा में कथावाचक पंडित द्वारिका प्रसाद गौड़ ने कहा कि श्रीमद्भागवत महापुराण मोक्ष का मार्ग है। इसके सुनने मात्र से ही मनुष्य व उसकी कई पीढ़ियों को पुण्य प्राप्त हो जाता है। मंदिर के महंत स्वामी प्रताप गिरी जी महाराज ने कहा कि ऐसे आयोजनों से क्षेत्र में आपसी भाईचारे के साथ-साथ सुख समृद्धि होती है। इस मौके पर उमा प्रसाद सेमवाल, आचार्य संजय गौड़, योगेंद्र बुटोला, कालीचरण रावत, सिताब सिंह रावत, दाताराम और गुणानंद सेमवाल समेत भारी संख्या में भक्त मौजूद थे।
