Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Uttarakhand Martyr Shankar's wife crying on funeral and promis for meet in next birth

शहीद पति की अंतिम विदाई में गर्व से बोली पत्नी, देश के लिए शहीद हुए हो, अगले जन्म में फिर मिलेंगे...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पिथौरागढ़, Updated Sun, 03 May 2020 06:27 PM IST
Uttarakhand Martyr Shankar's wife crying on funeral and promis for meet in next birth
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिथौरागढ़ के गंगोलीहाट ब्लाक के नाली गांव निवासी शहीद शंकर सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचते ही परिजनों की चीख पुकार से पूरा माहौल गमगीन हो गया। शहीद की पत्नी इंद्रा ने शहीद को नम आंखों से विदाई दी और अगले जन्म में फिर मिलने का वायदा किया।
