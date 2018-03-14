शहर चुनें

पीएम मोदी और फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष के जाते ही गमले चुरा ले गए लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 12:46 AM IST
पीएम के कार्यक्रम के लिए मंगाए गए थे 10 हजार आठ सौ गमले
पीएम के कार्यक्रम के लिए मंगाए गए थे 10 हजार आठ सौ गमले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष के आगमन को लेकर पूरे वाराणसी शहर को फूल पत्तियों से सजाया गया था। घाटों से लेकर डिवाइडर पर भी गमले रखे गए थे। लेकिन नगर निगम की टीम जब गमलों को उठाने गई तो काफी हद तक गमले गायब हो गए हैं। अब निगम सभी नर्सरी संचालकों को किराए की जगह उनको गमले का फूल सहित पूरा पेमेंट करेगी।
प्रधानमंत्री की मेजबानी में कोई कमी न हो। इसके लिए सभी विभाग जी जान से जुटे हुए थे। घाटों और सभी सड़कों को सजाने के लिए नगर निगम की एक टीम तीन दिनों तक लगातार केवल सभी नर्सरी से पौधे लाने में लगी रही।

यह टीम अतिथियों के आगमन के रूटों में रखवाया गया। ताकि शहर स्वच्छ हरा भरा दिखे। नगर निगम की टीम ने इस पूरे सजावट के लिए कुल 10 हजार 800 गमले फूलों सहित नर्सरी से लाए थे।

लेकिन मंगलवार  की शाम तक मात्र 2800 गमलेे ही कलेक्शन हो सके। करीब आठ हजार गमले गायब होने से नगर निगम को काफी चपत लगी है। नगर निगम के अपर नगर आयुक्त मोती लाल सिंह ने बताया कि सजावट में बड़ी संख्या में गमले चारों ओर रखे गए थे। कुछ गमले लोग उठा ले गए हैं, बस उनको सहेजकर रखें, तोड़े, फेंकें नहीं।

