@UPPolNRI Please help me, I m NRI & visiting Varanasi to attend marriage. By Air India Flight from London to Varanasi, stolen Jewellery in check-in baggage. @Uppolice @dgpup @adgzonevaranasi @IgRangeVaranasi @airindiain @HCI_London @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/5MgLeMOGQr