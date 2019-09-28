शहर चुनें

वाराणसी: साफ-सफाई का जायजा लेने मंडुआडीह स्टेशन पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 01:29 PM IST
मंडुआडीह स्टेशन पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय
मंडुआडीह स्टेशन पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केंद्रीय मंत्री महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय शनिवार को शिवगंगा सुपर फास्ट ट्रेन से नई दिल्ली से मंडुआडीह स्टेशन पर आए। उन्होंने स्टेशन की साफ-सफाई देखी। प्लेटफार्म संख्या-8 पर स्थित कैफेटेरिया में गए और मंडुआडीह स्टेशन की काफी सराहना की।
उनके साथ पूर्व चंदौली जिलाध्यक्ष राज किशोर सिंह, डॉ विजय मिश्रा, अर्जुन यादव, मनोज जायसवाल, आशुतोष राय, अजय शाही,समेत अन्य लोग मौजूद रहे।
