शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Loot with ubi bank cashiar loot in jaunpur

जौनपुर में बैंक कैशियर को गोली मारी, गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल रेफर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जौनपुर Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 06:43 PM IST
विज्ञापन
अस्पताल में भर्ती कैशियर।
अस्पताल में भर्ती कैशियर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के जौनपुर जिले में एक बैंक कैशियर को बदमाशों ने गोली मार दी। जिसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। कैशियर की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है।
विज्ञापन
जानकारी के अनुसार, जिले के सिकरारा में यूबीआई बैंक में अनिल कुमार मौर्य(45) बतौर कैशियर कार्यरत हैं। वह शाखा बंद कर शाम को घर लौट रहे थे। तभी कुछ बदमाशों ने फायरिंग कर दी।

इस दौरान उनके पीठ में गोली लगी है। जल्दबाजी में उन्हें जिला अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया गया है। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

एमबीबीएस छात्रा की मौत का मामला
Kanpur

एमबीबीएस छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, अमृता की डायरी से खुल सकता है 'मौत का राज', पिता के आरोपों ने चौंकाया

30 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

Nirbhaya Case : दरिंदे मुकेश की फांसी पर 'सुप्रीम' मुहर, अक्षय की 'बेतुकी' अर्जी पर सुनवाई आज

30 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

शमी ने बचाया मैच तो रोहित ने जिताई सीरीज, कुछ ऐसे टीम इंडिया ने न्यूजीलैंड से छीनी जीत

30 जनवरी 2020

रोहित-शमी
शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
रोहित और राहुल
Cricket News

शमी ने बचाया मैच तो रोहित ने जिताई सीरीज, कुछ ऐसे टीम इंडिया ने न्यूजीलैंड से छीनी जीत

30 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
शरजील इमाम (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

शरजील ने जाहिर किए अपने खतरनाक मंसूबे, भारत को चाहता है इस्लामिक देश बनाना

30 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

एयरलाइंस द्वारा बैन होने के बाद बोले कुणाल कामरा- मुझसे किसी को खतरा नहीं था

30 जनवरी 2020

Kunal Kamra
कुणाल कामरा
कुणाल कामरा
कुणाल कामरा
Bollywood

एयरलाइंस द्वारा बैन होने के बाद बोले कुणाल कामरा- मुझसे किसी को खतरा नहीं था

30 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Chandigarh

ये 5 लक्षण नजर आएं तो कोरोना वायरस हो सकता है, बचाव ही उपाय, जानिए क्या करें क्या नहीं

30 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
जौनपुर बैंक जौनपु न्यूज गोली मारी jaunpur news jaunpur bank firing
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Notice against women protesting on Ghanta Ghar against CAA and NRC.
Lucknow

CAA: घंटाघर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहीं महिलाओं को नोटिस, हो सकती है तीन साल की सजा व भारी जुर्माना

30 जनवरी 2020

सौरमंडल के ग्रह
Predictions

कल बुध का राशि परिवर्तन, इन चार राशि के लोगों की पलटेगी किस्मत, होगा बंपर लाभ

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
जामिया में गोली चलाने वाला शख्स
Delhi NCR

सीएए प्रदर्शनः जामिया में गोली मारने से पहले बोला आरोपी- तुम्हें आजादी चाहिए, ये लो...

30 जनवरी 2020

दुनिया के 10 सबसे खूंखार जल्लाद
Bizarre News

दुनिया के 10 सबसे खूंखार जल्लाद, एक ने तो 3000 से ज्यादा अपराधियों को फांसी पर लटकाया

30 जनवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Vikas Gupta
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अपनी इस गलती का सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को आज भी है पछतावा, फिनाले से तीन हफ्ते पहले कबूला सच

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शरजील इमाम (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

शरजील ने जाहिर किए अपने खतरनाक मंसूबे, भारत को चाहता है इस्लामिक देश बनाना

30 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल
Predictions

फरवरी मासिक राशिफल : सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा यह महीना, ढाई दिन जरा बचके

30 जनवरी 2020

हेलेना डेल्ली
World

हेलेना डेल्ली: जिन्होंने सीएए पर यूरोपीय संसद में पाक को दिखाई 'औकात', भारत का समर्थन किया

30 जनवरी 2020

asim riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: घर के बाहर इस लड़की को डेट कर रहे हैं आसिम, सामने आकर खुद बताई सच्चाई

30 जनवरी 2020

preity zinta
Bollywood

साबुन के विज्ञापन से प्रीति जिंटा को मिली थी लोकप्रियता, इन 10 फिल्मों ने 'डिंपल गर्ल' को दिलाई पहचान

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

फेसबुक पर अनजान से दोस्ती बन गई जी का जंजाल, जब आया होश तब गई थी देर....

फेसबुक पर विदेशी युवती से दोस्ती के चक्कर में बड़ागांव क्षेत्र निवासी एक युवक ने 45 हजार रुपये गंवा दिए। युवक की तहरीर के आधार पर बुधवार को बड़ागांव थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया।

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
kashi hindu vishwavidyalay bhu
Varanasi

बीएचयू में पढ़ाई कर जिंदगी बनाने का है सपना, तो खबर है आपके काम की

30 जनवरी 2020

sucide
Varanasi

पति-पत्नी के प्यार भरे रिश्ते में पैसे ने डाल दी दरार

30 जनवरी 2020

mahatma gandh kashi vidyapeeth varanasi
Varanasi

शताब्दी समारोह आज, बापू की जीवन यात्रा का गवाह बनेगा काशी विद्यापीठ

30 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Varanasi

खराब मौसम के कारण सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का वाराणसी दौरा रद्द

29 जनवरी 2020

mobile user
Varanasi

पेट्रोल पंप पर अगर हैं खड़े तो न करें मोबाइल पर बात

30 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

काम रोकवाने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला, पथराव में दो दरोगा समेत कई सिपाही घायल

29 जनवरी 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी
Varanasi

प. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय की प्रतिमा का अनावरण कर सकते हैं पीएम, पीएमओ ने मांगा ब्यौरा

30 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

बिजली बिल सही कराने का झांसा देकर ऐंठ लिया साढ़े तीन लाख

30 जनवरी 2020

घर के बाहर लगा बिजली का मीटर
Varanasi

मीटर रीडिंग में लापरवाही पर एजेंसी से अफसर तक नपेंगे, बिना परिचय पत्र छापेमारी न करने का निर्देश

30 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

बीते 50 सालों में कैसे हुई इनकम टैक्स रेट में भारी कटौती

बीते 50 सालों में भारत में इनकम टैक्स रेट में भारी कटौती हुई है। साल 1971 में जहां कर 93.5 फीसदी था, वहीं अब यह 42.7 फीसदी पर आ गया है।

30 जनवरी 2020

जामिया 3:01

जामिया में फायरिंग के बाद हालात तनावपूर्ण, विपक्ष ने भाजपा के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

30 जनवरी 2020

जामिया में सीएए प्रदर्शन 1:34

नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी के खिलाफ जामिया में नहीं थम रहा प्रदर्शन, देखिए ताजा तस्वीरें

30 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 02:12

कोरोना वायरस की पहचान के लिए एयरपोर्ट पर लगाए गए थर्मल स्कैनर, जानिए कैसे करता है ये काम

30 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 1:37

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय कुमार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से झटका, क्यूरेटिव याचिका खारिज

30 जनवरी 2020

Related

road accident
Varanasi

यूपीः सड़क पर थोड़ी से लापरवाही में गई दुकानदार की जान

29 जनवरी 2020

गंगा यात्रा के दौरान सीएम योगी ने जनसबा को संबोधित किया।
Varanasi

सीएम योगी ने किया प्रदेश के पहले गौ अभयारण्य का शिलान्यास, 27 बीघा में बनकर होगा तैयार

29 जनवरी 2020

बह रहा सीवर का पानी।
Varanasi

कॉलेज परिसर में भरा सीवर का पानी, विद्यार्थी परेशान

30 जनवरी 2020

Jackal and Eagle
India News

कुत्ते, बिल्ली और बाज पर आफत बना सरकार का फरमान, गौवंशी भैरव व शिवा भी हैं परेशान!

24 जनवरी 2020

सरकारी अमला...
Varanasi

वाराणसीः गंगा में सीधे नहीं गिरेगा कोई सीवर, अस्सी नाले को जल्द करेंगे टैप  

29 जनवरी 2020

आरोपित को ले जाती पुलिस
Varanasi

वाराणसीः सुबह-सबेरे जब अचानक चली गोली तो फिर मच गया हड़कंप

24 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited