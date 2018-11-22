शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Ghazipur to delhi and lucknow flight service will be start from next year

गाजीपुर से भर सकेंगे लखनऊ और दिल्ली के लिए उड़ान, नए साल में मिलेगी सौगात

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,गाजीपुर Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 03:06 PM IST
Ghazipur to delhi and lucknow flight service will be start from next year
संचार एवं रेल राज्यमंत्री मनोज सिन्हा के प्रयास से यूपी के गाजीपुर को हवाई सेवा से जोड़ने का प्रयास तेज हो गया है। उड़ान योजना के तहत सिन्हा की केंद्रीय उड्डयन मंत्री सुरेश प्रभाकर प्रभु से बातचीत के बाद 50 करोड़ की परियोजना को लगभग स्वीकृति मिल गई है।

सब ठीक रहा तो अंधऊ हवाई पट्टी से स्पाइस जेट विमान सेवा नए वर्ष में शुरू कर दी जाएगी। शुरू में लखनऊ और दिल्ली के लिए उड़ान होंगी। हवाई जहाज में 70 यात्रियों के बैठने की व्यवस्था होगी।  
  नागरिक उड्यन मंत्रालय की उड़ान योजना अंतर्गत गाजीपुर के अंधऊ हवाई पट्टी को विकसित करने पर मुहर लगा दी गई है। इसकी जानकारी केंद्रीय मंत्री सुरेश प्रभाकर प्रभु द्वारा ट्विटर पर मनोज सिन्हा से हुई वार्ता साझा करने से हुई है। 
 

 
mirzapur
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर में एक बार फिर बवाल, बारावफात के जुलूस में हुआ पथराव, मची अफरातफरी

यूपी के मिर्जापुर की मुकेरी बाजार में मंगलवार की शाम को विहिप की शोभायात्रा के दौरान हुए बवाल के बाद बुधवार को एक बार फिर बवाल हो गया। बाजार में बारावफात पर ईद-ए-मिलाद जुलूस के दौरान बवाल हो गया।

21 नवंबर 2018

अभी भी पुलिस तैनात
Varanasi

मिर्जापुरः विहिप की शोभायात्रा में बवाल मामले में कोतवाल सहित तीन पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड

21 नवंबर 2018

झंडे में फंसने से रॉड और झालर उखड़ने पर मारपीट और पथराव
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर में विहिप की शोभायात्रा में बवाल, मारपीट और पथराव से मची अफरातफरी, फोर्स तैनात

21 नवंबर 2018

Cow will give birth only female calves
Varanasi

अब बछड़े से मिलेगी मुक्ति, बछिया ही होगी पैदा, विकसित की गई ऐसी तकनीक

21 नवंबर 2018

a man killed child just for revenge at jaunpur
Varanasi

सनसनीखेज खुलासाः बेइज्जती का बदला लेने के लिए पड़ोसी के इकलौते बेटे को मार डाला

19 नवंबर 2018

Case Registered against bank manager who sent fake currency to RBI
Varanasi

नोटबंदी के बाद आरबीआई को भेजे जाली नोट, एसबीआई के बैंक प्रबंधक पर एफआईआर

21 नवंबर 2018

विराट ऐश्वर्या अपार्टमेंट
Varanasi

बनारस के जिस अपार्टमेंट में लगी थी आग उसके मालिक और प्रबंधक पर मुकदमा, किशोर की हुई थी मौत

22 नवंबर 2018

धर्मसभा को लेकर पदयात्रा निकालते अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के कार्यकर्ता
Varanasi

अयोध्या की धर्मसभा में काशी से जाएंगे 50 हजार विहिप कार्यकर्ता 

21 नवंबर 2018

कुलपति प्रोफेसर राकेश भटनागर
Varanasi

बीएचयू: दीक्षांत समारोह से शुरू हो रही नई परंपरा, टॉपर्स की कॉपियां देख सकेंगे छात्र-छात्राएं

21 नवंबर 2018

आग बुझाने में लगे फायर कर्मी
Varanasi

वाराणसी: लाल बहादुर शास्त्री अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर लगी आग, एक संदिग्ध पुलिस हिरासत में

19 नवंबर 2018

