यूपी के मिर्जापुर की मुकेरी बाजार में मंगलवार की शाम को विहिप की शोभायात्रा के दौरान हुए बवाल के बाद बुधवार को एक बार फिर बवाल हो गया। बाजार में बारावफात पर ईद-ए-मिलाद जुलूस के दौरान बवाल हो गया।
21 नवंबर 2018