शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Drunk husband killed his wife at azamgarh

आजमगढ़: शराब के नशे में चूर पति ने पत्नी की ईंट से कूचकर की हत्या, फरार

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,आजमगढ़ Updated Thu, 20 Sep 2018 01:41 PM IST
मौत के बाद रखा शव
मौत के बाद रखा शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
यूपी के आजमगढ़ जिले के एक गांव में मामूली विवाद को लेकर पति ने पत्नी की ईंट से कूचकर हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद खून से लथपथ पत्नी को देखकर घबराया पति घर से भाग खड़ा हुआ। वहीं शोरगुल पर पहुंचे पड़ोसियों ने जब घटना देखी तो गांव में हड़कंप मच गया। घटना बिलरियागंज थाना क्षेत्र के गांव पटवध में बुधवार देर रात घटी।

गांव निवासी अमरनाथ शराब पीने का आदी है। इसी आदत को सेकर आए दिन पत्नी आरती (30) से विवाद होता रहता था। बुधवार देर रात अमरनाथ शराब पीकर घर लौटा तो पत्नी ने आपत्ति जताई।  बात बढ़ी तो शराब के नशे में चूर पति ने पत्नी को पीटना शुरू कर दिया। आरती ने जब इसका विरोध किया तो उसने ईंट से उसके सिर पर वार कर दिया।

शोर सुनकर पड़ोसी मौके पर पहुंचे को आरोपी अमरनाथ मौके से फरार हो गया। महिला को सीएचसी ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया। आरोपी पति की गिरफ्तारी के लिए दबिश दी जा रही है। गुरुवार सुबह घटना लेकर पूरे क्षेत्र में चर्चा है। 

Recommended

varanasi
Varanasi

जानिए, उस महिला के बारे में जिसने बनारस में दिनदहाड़े फूंक दी वॉल्वो बस, लोग देखते रह गए

20 सितंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

यूपीः आजमगढ़ और जौनपुर में एनकाउंटर, दो पुलिसकर्मी घायल, दो बदमाश पकड़े

20 सितंबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्विटर यूजर्स के ट्वीट का दिया जवाब
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी के सवा चार साल का रिपोर्ट कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर छाया

20 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

'रेस 3' फ्लॉप होने के 3 महीने बाद रेमो डिसूजा ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- 'वो फिल्म कभी नहीं बनाऊंगा जिसमें...'

20 सितंबर 2018

race 3
रेमो डिसूजा
सलमान खान, रमेश और रेमो
रेमो डिसूजा
Bollywood

'रेस 3' फ्लॉप होने के 3 महीने बाद रेमो डिसूजा ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- 'वो फिल्म कभी नहीं बनाऊंगा जिसमें...'

20 सितंबर 2018

rape
Dehradun

बोर्डिंग स्कूल गैंगरेप: पीड़िता की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में डॉक्टरों ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, हैरानी में पुलिस

20 सितंबर 2018

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

महामुकाबले में भारत की शानदार जीत, पाकिस्तान को 8 विकेट से पीटा

20 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
murder in azamgarh azamgarh news uttar pradesh news up police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

jackky bhagnani
Bollywood

'चलते-चलते' रिमिक्स पर लता मंगेशकर भड़की थीं, अब जैकी भगनानी ने दिया जवाब

20 सितंबर 2018

Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

कार में बैठ सपना चौधरी ने कहा- 'चलो इश्क लड़ाएं', सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल

20 सितंबर 2018

anushka sharma green chanderi saree
Fashion street

शादी के बाद पहली बार इस लुक में नजर आईं अनुष्का शर्मा, देखकर विराट कोहली भी हो जाएंगे रोमांटिक

20 सितंबर 2018

How to Use kiwi fruit to Treat Dengue
Healthy Food

डेंगू की कर देगा छुट्टी ये पहाड़ी फल, इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाने के साथ लंबे समय तक रखता है जवां

20 सितंबर 2018

race 3
Bollywood

'रेस 3' फ्लॉप होने के 3 महीने बाद रेमो डिसूजा ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- 'वो फिल्म कभी नहीं बनाऊंगा जिसमें...'

20 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Urvashi Vani,
Television

बिग बॉस 12: दीपक के बाद अब इस बिहारी कंटेस्टेंट को घरवालों ने बनाया निशाना, मुद्दा वाशरूम से जुड़ा

20 सितंबर 2018

sadak 2
Bollywood

27 साल पहले बनी इस फिल्म का बनने जा रहा सीक्वल, महेश भट्ट डायरेक्शन में करेंगे वापसी

20 सितंबर 2018

alia bhatt
Fashion street

दोस्त की पार्टी में कॉपी कैट बनीं आलिया भट्ट, ये 2 हीरोइनों भी पहले पहन चुकी हैं ऐसी ड्रेस

20 सितंबर 2018

demo
Weird Stories

पत्नी के सोने के बाद हर रात पति करता रहा ऐसा घिनौना काम, बर्बाद हो गई जिंदगी

20 सितंबर 2018

S Sreesanth
Television

मैच फिक्सिंग विवाद पर श्रीसंथ ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, 'बिग बॉस' में कह गए ऐसी बात जो आजतक किसी को नहीं बताई

20 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

पटना: 5वीं की छात्रा से प्रिंसिपल और क्लर्क ने 9 महीने तक किया रेप, गर्भवती होने पर हुआ खुलासा

बिहार के पटना में एक स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल और क्लर्क पांचवीं कक्षा में पढ़ने वाली एक छात्रा से 9 महीने तक बलात्कार करते रहे। इस दौरान वो गर्भवती भी हो गई, जिसके बाद मामले का खुलासा हुआ। 

20 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
हादसे में घायल।
Lucknow

गोंडा में जीप व डीसीएम की जबरदस्त टक्कर, महिला समेत चार की मौत, छह घायल

20 सितंबर 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Dehradun

अब आवास विकास भी बनाएगा गरीबों के लिए आशियाना, भू-स्वामियों और बिल्डरों से मांगे आवेदन

20 सितंबर 2018

पत्नी गई मायके तो टावर पर चढ़ गया युवक
Delhi NCR

पत्नी गई मायके तो खाना लेकर टावर पर चढ़ा, 7 घंटे तक मची रही अफरा-तफरी

20 सितंबर 2018

शहीद हेमराज की (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

शहीद हेमराज की पत्नी बोलीं- 'भारतीय जवान एक सिर के बदले 10 सिर लाएं, करारा जवाब दें

20 सितंबर 2018

गुरुवार की सुबह अमर सिंह ने की मुलाकात
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: अखिल भारतीय ज्योतिष शोध संगोष्ठी में भाग लेने पहुंचे राज्यसभा सांसद अमर सिंह

20 सितंबर 2018

Fake people
Rajasthan

नितिन गडकरी का 'निजी सचिव' बनकर मेयर से मांगे 12 करोड़ रुपये, गिरफ्तार

20 सितंबर 2018

पंचायत
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में पंचायत का फरमान, मुस्लिम न दाढ़ी रखेंगे और न पढ़ेंगे नमाज...हिंदी में रखेंगे नाम

19 सितंबर 2018

बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ ठगी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश में बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना के नाम पर ठगी, आवेदन बेच हजारोेें को लगाया चूना

20 सितंबर 2018

pm Modi, shivraj singh chouhan
Madhya Pradesh

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत बन रहे घरों से मोदी एवं चौहान की तस्वीरें हटाने का आदेश

20 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

पीएम ने काशी को दिया 550 करोड़ रुपयों का रिटर्न गिफ्ट!

अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को काशी की जनता को 557.40 करोड़ रुपये की सौगात दी।

18 सितंबर 2018

NARENDRA MODI 1:55

पीएम ने वाराणसी की जनता को दिया अपने काम का पूरा हिसाब

18 सितंबर 2018

मोदी बर्थडे 2:04

VIDEO: वाराणसी में ऐसे मनाया जा रहा है पीएम मोदी का बर्थडे

17 सितंबर 2018

योगी 1:17

अखिलेश यादव पर जमकर बरसे सीएम योगी, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना को लेकर लगाया ये आरोप

13 सितंबर 2018

VARANASI BHU HUNGAMA 1:46

बीएचयू में खाने को लेकर हुआ बवाल, दो हॉस्टल के छात्रों में जमकर झड़प

12 सितंबर 2018

Related

पूर्व मंत्री रविदास मेहरोत्रा
Lucknow

34 साल पुराने मामले में पूर्व मंत्री रविदास मेहरोत्रा के खिलाफ कुर्की व गिरफ्तारी वारंट

20 सितंबर 2018

uttarakhand assembly house
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: आज विधानसभा मानसून सत्र का तीसरा दिन, घेराव करेंगे होम्योपैथिक चिकित्सक 

20 सितंबर 2018

6 year old bitten by group of stray dogs in MP
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: 6 साल के बच्चे पर कुत्तों के झुंड ने किया हमला, आईसीयू में भर्ती

20 सितंबर 2018

police declare red corner notice against 740 people for first time due to muharram
Uttar Pradesh

यूपी: पहली बार मोहर्रम पर पुलिस ने 740 लोगों को जारी किए रेड कार्ड नोटिस

19 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कल तक बगैर विलंब शुल्क के भरें गेट 2019 का ऑनलाइन फॉर्म

20 सितंबर 2018

UP ATS caught BSF constable in leaking information to ISI
Lucknow

हनी ट्रैप मामला : बीएसएफ का जवान एटीएस के हत्थे चढ़ा, आईएसआई को देता था गोपनीय सूचनाएं

19 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.