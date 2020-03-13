शहर चुनें

Defnce minister rajnath singh son bjp mla pankaj singh in chakia chandauli

पैतृक गांव पहुंचे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के बेटे पंकज सिंह, किसानों की सुनी समस्याएं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, चंदौली, Updated Fri, 13 Mar 2020 05:30 PM IST
हवन में आहुति देते भाजपा विधायक पंकज सिंह।
हवन में आहुति देते भाजपा विधायक पंकज सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के बेटे भाजपा विधायक पंकज सिंह अपने परिवार के साथ पैतृक गांव में हैं। यहां उन्होंने किसानों और स्थानीय लोगों से बात की और उनकी समस्याएं भी सुनीं। इस दौरान उनकी सभी समस्याओं का हल करने का आश्वासन दिया।
defence minister chandauli news pankaj singh rajnath singh पंकज सिंह राजनाथ सिंह चंदौली bjp mla pankaj singh

