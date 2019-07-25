शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Unnao ›   Misdeed case file after unnao sp's order

यूपी: बंधक बनाकर युवकों ने युवती से किया था दुष्कर्म, एसपी के आदेश के बाद दर्ज हुआ मुकदमा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 11:11 PM IST
Rape Victim
Rape Victim - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics
ख़बर सुनें
उन्नाव के माखी थानाक्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी किशोरी ने तीन युवकों पर बंधक बनाकर उससे दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने किशोरी की तहरीर पर युवकों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
किशोरी ने 23 जुलाई को एसपी को शिकायती पत्र दिया था। तहरीर के मुताबिक आरोप है कि गांव के तीन युवकों ने 19 जुलाई की रात उसे बंधक बना लिया था। तीनों ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया था।

उसके शोर मचाने पर आरोपी भाग निकले थे। जिसमें एक युवक अपनी बाइक व मोबाइल मौके पर छोड़ गया था। एसपी एमपी वर्मा के आदेश पर माखी पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली है। ब्यूरो

Recommended

रिश्मा
Agra

फिल्मी दुनिया छोड़ पिता की तरह देश सेवा करेगी बेटी, नौसेना में सब लेफ्टिनेंट पद पर चयन

25 जुलाई 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ
India News

कारगिल युद्ध: जब भारतीय खुफिया एजेंसी 'रॉ' ने टैप किया था जनरल मुशर्रफ का फोन

25 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

अब ओप्पो की जगह टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पर दिखेगा यह नाम, नए प्रायोजक के साथ हुआ करार

25 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया की नई जर्सी
टीम इंडिया
बायजूस लर्निंग एप
Cricket News

अब ओप्पो की जगह टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पर दिखेगा यह नाम, नए प्रायोजक के साथ हुआ करार

25 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Cricket News

तीन ऐसे भारतीय खिलाड़ी, जिनका पहला टी-20 मैच ही आखिरी मुकाबला साबित हुआ

25 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया
दिनेश मोंगिया
राहुल द्रविड़
सचिन तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

तीन ऐसे भारतीय खिलाड़ी, जिनका पहला टी-20 मैच ही आखिरी मुकाबला साबित हुआ

25 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

भीड़ हिंसा पर PM मोदी को लिखे पत्र पर आया नुसरत जहां का बयान, बोलीं- खून खराबा बंद करें

25 जुलाई 2019

Nusrat Jahan
Nusrat Jahan
nusrat jahan
Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

भीड़ हिंसा पर PM मोदी को लिखे पत्र पर आया नुसरत जहां का बयान, बोलीं- खून खराबा बंद करें

25 जुलाई 2019

pregnant women avoid these places
Metaphysical

गर्भवती महिलाएं भूलकर भी न जाएं ऐसी जगहों पर...

25 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
दुष्कर्म दुष्कर्म समाचार misdeed case unnao unnao news unnao sp sp unnao माखी थाना unnao crime news kanpur news up crime news crime news in up uttar pradesh news uttar pradesh crime news crime in unnao चकलवंशी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुलायम सिंह यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव(File Photo)
India News

यूएपीए बिल पर लोकसभा में बिखर गया सपा का कुनबा, अखिलेश गायब, मुलायम सरकार के साथ

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में इस सप्ताह औसत से 35 फीसदी कम हुई मानसूनी बारिश : मौसम विभाग

25 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट ने कहा, चौराहों पर नहीं दी जा सकती पशु काटने की अनुमति

25 जुलाई 2019

तिरंगा
Dehradun

देहरादूनः स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर मदरसों में फहरेगा तिरंगा, होगा राष्ट्रगान

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सुरक्षित सफर : अब ट्रेनों के इंजन में भी लगेगा विमानों की तरह ब्लैक बॉक्स  

25 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
संसद
India News

राज्यसभा में पारित हुआ पॉक्सो संशोधन विधेयक, डेरेक ओब्रायन ने सुनाई आपबीती

24 जुलाई 2019

एंटी सैटेलाइट मिसाइल
India News

IndSpaceEx: चंद्रयान-2 के बाद अब अंतरिक्ष में युद्धाभ्यास करेगा भारत, ये है मकसद

24 जुलाई 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

कई नेताओं की सुरक्षा में हुई कटौती, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

24 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली
India News

इंस्टाग्राम पर भी बुलंदी पर हैं विराट कोहली, एक पोस्ट से कमाते हैं मैच फीस के 22 गुना पैसे

24 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

नासा को चंद्रयान-2 के नतीजों का बेसब्री से इंतजार क्यों है?

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर टायर फटने से पलटी कार, एक की मौत
Kanpur

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर टायर फटने से पलटी कार, एक की मौत चार गंभीर

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर सोमवार को भीषण सड़क हादसा हुआ। यहां उन्नाव में बांगरमऊ कोतवाली के सिरधरपुर गांव के पास टायर फटने से कार पलट गई। हादसे के वक्त कार में पांच लोग सवार थे। जिसमें से एक की मौत हो गई जबकि चार लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

22 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
बंद घर से चार लाख का सामान चोरी
Kanpur

उन्नाव: बंद घर से चार लाख का सामान चोरी, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

24 जुलाई 2019

Hearing on juvenile's uncle filed on bail
Unnao

किशोरी के चाचा पर दर्ज मुकदमों व जमानत पर सुनवाई टली

25 जुलाई 2019

Medical students will be declared result of Supreme Court order
Unnao

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर मेडिकल छात्रों का घोषित होगा परिणाम

25 जुलाई 2019

जिला अस्पताल में मुरली के परिजन।
Unnao

कार ने पिता पुत्र को टक्कर मारी, पिता की मौत

24 जुलाई 2019

अवैध असलहा फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

उन्नाव: अवैध असलहा फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़, मिला जखीरा, दो गिरफ्तार

22 जुलाई 2019

Teen girl gangrape, no hearing in police station
Unnao

किशोरी से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, थाने में सुनवाई नहीं

24 जुलाई 2019

CETP gets clean chit after joint inspection
Unnao

अब संयुक्त निरीक्षण के बाद सीईटीपी को मिलेगी क्लीन चिट

25 जुलाई 2019

पति से झगड़े के बाद घर की तीसरी मंजिल से कूदी महिला
Kanpur

पति से झगड़े के बाद घर की तीसरी मंजिल से कूदी महिला, तीन माह के बेटे के सिर से उठा मां का साया

20 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव में नकली सीमेंट बनाने की फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़
Kanpur

उन्नाव में नकली सीमेंट बनाने की फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़, सीज हुआ गोदाम, आरोपी फरार

22 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

चंदौली: ट्रेन में टीटीई ने बुजुर्ग से छीने पैसे, वीडियो वायरल

चंदौली जिले के पूर्व मध्य रेलवे मुगलसराय मंडल में तैनात टीटीई विनय सिंह का यात्री से पैसे छीनने का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद टीटीई को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

25 जुलाई 2019

कानपुर 2:48

पुलिसवाले ने लड़की के चरित्र पर उठाए सवाल, प्रियंका गांधी ने किया ये ट्वीट

25 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा 2:02

तीन तलाक बिल लोकसभा में तीसरी बार पास, अब राज्यसभा में चुनौती

25 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

कार्तिक आर्यन की 'वो' बनने मुंबई से लखनऊ रवाना हुई अनन्या पांडे

25 जुलाई 2019

शिव 3:03

यहां एक ही मंदिर में होते हैं 12 धामों के दर्शन, शिव के हर स्वरूप की होती है पूजा

25 जुलाई 2019

Related

Four arrested for raising sand from Season dump
Unnao

सीज डंप से बालू उठाते चार गिरफ्तार

24 जुलाई 2019

police catch the narcotics supplayers
Unnao

दो किलो चरस के साथ दो गिरफ्तार

23 जुलाई 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: चुनावी रंजिश के चलते ठेकेदार की गोली मारकर हत्या, मृतक के भाई ने लगाए आरोप

20 जुलाई 2019

cbi team reached viktims villege
Unnao

सीबीआई की टीम पहुंची किशोरी के गांव, बयान दर्ज किए

23 जुलाई 2019

police catch the unothrised cement
Unnao

आसीवन के कटरा गांव में गोदाम में रखी सीमेंट की बोरियां।

23 जुलाई 2019

Dealers demanding lower GST rates
Unnao

व्यापारियों ने की जीएसटी की दर घटाने की मांग

24 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited