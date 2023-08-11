Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli News ›   Teenagers and youth becoming molester In the age of sports and studies, report reveals the truth

हवस के पंजों में दिमाग: खेल-कूद और पढ़ने की उम्र में बन रहे अस्मत के लुटेरे, बेटियों को भुगतना पड़ रहा अंजाम

महबूब अली, संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, शामली Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:23 PM IST
सार

नए जमाने के खुलेपन ने समाज को घोर चिंताजनक स्थिति में लाकर खड़ा कर दिया है। संगीन अपराधों में भी किशाेरों की संलिप्तता बढ़ने के अलावा हवस का खौफनाक साया भी उनके दिलो दिमाग पर छा रहा है।

Teenagers and youth becoming molester In the age of sports and studies, report reveals the truth
यूपी क्राइम न्यूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

नए जमाने के खुलेपन ने समाज को घोर चिंताजनक स्थिति में लाकर खड़ा कर दिया है। संगीन अपराधों में भी किशाेरों की संलिप्तता बढ़ने के अलावा हवस का खौफनाक साया भी उनके दिलो दिमाग पर छा रहा है। इसका शिकार जब मासूम बालिकाएं भी होने लगें, तो खतरे का अंदाजा सहज ही लगाया जा सकता है।



किशोर और किशोरियों के साथ जिस तरह से हाल ही में दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या, कुकर्म की वारदातें हुई हैं, उससे बेटियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर परिजनों का चिंतित होना लाजिमी है। पुलिस तो अपना काम कर रही है, लेकिन अभिभावकों, समाज के लोगों ने यदि अपनी जिम्मेदारी नहीं निभाई तो इसके भयंकर परिणाम आने वाले दिनों में भुगतने पड़ सकते हैं। हाल ही में किशोरी, छात्रा और कक्षा 6वीं के छात्र के साथ हुए मामलों की बानगी।


केस- 1
क्षेत्र के एक गांव में 15 साल की किशोरी का अपहरण करने के बाद दुष्कर्म किया गया, जहरीला पदार्थ खाने के बाद किशोरी की मौत हो गई। इस मामले में पुलिस ने एक 19 वर्षीय आरोपी आकाश और एक नाबालिग को पकड़ा। पुलिस की पूछताछ में एक आरोपी ने वारदात को अंजाम देने की बात भी स्वीकार की थी।

केस-2
बाबरी थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में नदी में नहाने के लिए गए 6वीं कक्षा के छात्र को खेत में ले जाकर 19 साल के दो युवकों ने उसके साथ कुकर्म किया। बाद में फंसने के डर से गला दबाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। हालांकि, पुलिस ने 24 घंटे के अंदर ही आरोपी राकिब और उसके साथी को गिरफ्तार कर घटना का खुलासा कर दिया।

केस-3
क्षेत्र के एक गांव में 7 अगस्त को कक्षा 12 की छात्रा को बहाने से खेत में ले जाकर कक्षा 11 और 12 के छात्रों ने सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया। चार अन्य आरोपियों ने मामले की सूचना परिजनों या फिर पुलिस को देने पर वीडियो वायरल करने की धमकी दी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में तुरंत केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की। हालांकि, पुलिस अभी फरार आरोपियों को नहीं पकड़ सकी है।

केस-4
कुछ समय पूर्व ही झिंझाना क्षेत्र में दो युवकों ने नाबालिग का अपहरण कर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया था। पुलिस ने बाद में दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। आरोपियों की
उम्र करीब 19 और 20 वर्ष थी।

सावधान...! कहीं आपका बच्चा भटक न जाए
सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता खुर्शीद आलम का कहना है कि बच्चों के साथ व्यवहार में कुछ एहतियात बरतने से उन्हें भटकने से रोका जा सकता है। बच्चे टीवी और मोबाइल देखें कोई बुराई नहीं है। मोबाइल और टीवी पर मनोरंजक कार्यक्रम भी आते हैं। अभिभावक हमेशा यह ध्यान रखें कि उनका बच्चा क्या और क्यों देख रहा है। अगर बच्चा अश्लीलता और हिंसा देख रहा है तो उसे रोकें। बच्चों के साथ अभिभावकों की संवादहीनता के परिणाम बेहद खतरनाक होते हैं।

अभिभावक यह भी करें 
-बच्चों को 12 से 13 साल की उम्र के बाद समझाएं कि टीवी, मोबाइल आदि पर वे जो कुछ देखते हैं वह काल्पनिक दुनिया है।
-बच्चों को बताएं कि वास्तविक जीवन में सेक्स क्षणिक आत्म सुख देता है, दूसरों को दुख देने से आत्म सुख नहीं मिलता।
-बच्चों के सामने धर्म का सही स्वरूप रखें, उनमे नैतिक मूल्यों का विकास करें, मर्यादाएं बताएं और स्वयं आचरण का उदाहरण पेश करें।
-बच्चों को श्रमशील बनाएं। कम उम्र से ही श्रम की महत्ता बताएं और उन्हें व्यस्त रखने की व्यवस्था करें।
-बच्चों की ऊर्जा का सदुपयोग करने के लिए उन्हें रचनात्मक गतिविधियों की ओर प्रेरित करें।
-पारिवारिक और सामाजिक प्रतिबंधाें तथा नियंत्रण को मजबूत बनाएं।

मोबाइल पर अश्लील फिल्में भी है युवाओं के पथभ्रष्ट होने का प्रमुख कारण
किशोरों और युवाओं का यौन अपराधों की ओर आकर्षित होने का मुख्य कारण उनका भ्रमित होना है। टीबी, मोबाइल और अन्य माध्यमाें से वह यौन के बारे में काफी कुछ जान जाते हैं, वे यर्थाथ को प्रमाण मानते हैं। इसलिए प्रयोग करने को उत्सुक रहते हैं। माता पिता के पास बच्चों की देखभाल के लिए समय ही नहीं है। एकल परिवारों के कारण उन्हें आजादी भी मिल गई है। - डा. अरुण राय कुमार, मनोचिकित्सक शामली

बच्चों को गुड टच, बैड टच के बारे में भी बताएं
किशोरों द्वारा यौन मामलों को अंजाम देने के मामले गंभीर है। किशोर या फिर किशोरी को मोबाइल से दूर रखना चाहिए। साथ ही गुड टच और बेड टच के बारे में भी उन्हें बताए। जो किशोर नशे या फिर अन्य आपराधिक मामलों में लिप्त हैं, अपने बच्चों को उनसे दूर रखें। अभिभावकों को बच्चों को भी फ्रेंडली माहौल देना चाहिए। दोस्त बनकर उनकी समस्या का समाधान करें। - गजाला त्यागी, प्रभारी सखी वन स्टाप सेंटर और महिला कल्याण अधिकारी शामली

इन्होंने कहा 

अभिभावकों को बच्चों की प्रत्येक गतिविधियों पर नजर रखनी चाहिए। लोगों को मोहल्ले में संदिग्ध गतिविधियों वाले व्यक्तियों की पहचान कर उनसे बच्चों को दूर रखना चाहिए। दुष्कर्म और कुकर्म समेत आपराधिक घटनाओं पर पुलिस तुरंत एक्शन लेती है। हाल ही में हुए कुछ मामलों में आरोपियों को भी पकड़ा गया है। - अभिषेक, एसपी शामली
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed