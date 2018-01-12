Download App
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shahjahanpur ›   मैजिक के हेल्पर पर दो लाख रुपये के जेवर गायब करने का आरोप

मैजिक के हेल्पर पर दो लाख रुपये के जेवर गायब करने का आरोप

Bareily Bureau Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 10:41 AM IST
मैजिक के हेल्पर पर जेवर गायब करने का आरोप पुवायां। टाटा मैजिक के हेल्पर पर दो लाख रुपये के जेवर गायब करने का आरोप लगाते हुए एक व्यक्ति ने पुलिस को तहरीर दी है। पीड़ित ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने और जेवर बरामद कराने की मांग की है।
सिंधौली थाना क्षेत्र के गांव महानंदपुर निवासी भूरे खां ने पुवायां पुलिस को दी गई तहरीर में बताया कि उसकी ससुराल खुटार के गांव भरकलीगंज में है। वह बुधवार को ससुराल गया था। बृहस्पतिवार को पत्नी सकीना बेगम को विदा कराकर वापस आते समय वह खुटार से मैजिक पर बैठा तो मैजिक के हेल्पर ने उसका बैग ले लिया और बैग सुरक्षित रखने की बात कहते हुए उसे सीट पर बैठा दिया। पुवायां में हेल्पर ने उसे बैग दे दिया। घर जाकर उसने बैग खोला तो उसमें रखे दो जोड़ी झूमर, रानी हार, दो जोड़ी झाले गायब हो मिले। जेवर लगभग दो लाख रुपये कीमत के हैं। भूरे खां ने बताया कि जेवर गायब देख वह वापस पुवायां आया और मैजिक के हेल्पर से जेवरों की बाबत पूछा, तो हेल्पर झगड़ा करने लगा। भूरे खां की सूचना पर पुलिस ने हेल्पर को हिरासत में ले लिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
