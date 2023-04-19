Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur News ›   UP News: Police pasted attachment notice on house of Haji Iqbal in Saharanpur

UP: एक लाख के इनामी हाजी इकबाल के आवास पर कुर्की का नोटिस चस्पा, पुलिस ने ढोल बजाकर मुनादी भी कराई

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, सहारनपुर Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Wed, 19 Apr 2023 05:48 PM IST
Saharanpur News : एक लाख के इनामी हाजी इकबाल के आवास पर कुर्की का नोटिस चस्पा किया गया है। पुलिस ने ढोल बजाकर मुनादी भी कराई।

UP News: Police pasted attachment notice on house of Haji Iqbal in Saharanpur
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर से फरार चल रहे एक लाख के इनामी आरोपी खनन माफिया व पूर्व एमएलसी हाजी इकबाल उर्फ बाल्ला के मकान पर मिर्जापुर पुलिस ने न्यायालय के आदेश पर कुर्की का नोटिस चस्पा किया है। ढोल बजाकर पुलिस ने मुनादी भी कराई है।



बता दें कि पिछले वर्ष 12 दिसंबर को उसके साझीदार रहे अमित जैन ने खनन माफिया हाजी मोहम्मद इकबाल उर्फ बाल्ला और परिवार के सदस्यों खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। अमित जैन ने आरोप लगाया था कि वर्ष 2003 और 2006 में खनन पट्टे स्वीकृत हुए थे, जिनका नियमानुसार निबंधन भी हुआ था, लेकिन पट्टों को पूर्व एमएलसी हाजी इकबाल, उसका भाई महमूद अली, साथी जगजीत सिंह, नसीम संचालित करता था। फर्मों का पंजीकरण भी इकबाल ने अपने निवास ग्राम मिर्जापुर पोल तहसील बेहट के नाम पर ही करा रखा था। आरोप लगाया गया था कि उसके फर्जी हस्ताक्षर कर बैंक खाते चलाए और खनन को बेचकर लेन-देन भी किया गया। आरोप लगाया कि इकबाल ने अमित जैन के नाम पर उसकी सहमति के बिना भूमि खरीदी।


इसके साथ ही अमित जैन ने जानलेवा हमला करने का आरोप भी लगाया था। आरोप था कि उसे गवाही से रोकने के लिए हाजी इकबाल के गिरोह के सदस्य महबूब और शाहनवाज उर्फ टोंटी ने उस पर गोली चलाई है। मिर्जापुर पुलिस ने महबूब व शाहनवाज उर्फ टोंटी को घटना में प्रयुक्त बाइक और तमंचे के साथ गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था।

बुधवार को मिर्जापुर थाने के अतिरिक्त प्रभारी निरीक्षक क्षितिज कुमार व हथनीकुंड चौकी इंचार्ज गजेंद्र सिंह एमपी एमएलए न्यायालय के आदेश पर हाजी मोहम्मद इकबाल के आवास पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने ढोल से मुनादी कराते हुए उसके आवास पर कुर्की का नोटिस चस्पा किया। पुलिस ने लाउडस्पीकर के जरिए कहा की यदि 15 दिनों के भीतर खनन माफिया न्यायालय में हाजिर नहीं हुआ तो उसके आवास की कुर्की की जाएगी। एसएसपी डॉ. विपिन ताडा ने बताया कि अदालत के आदेश पर कुर्की का नोटिस चस्पा किया है।
