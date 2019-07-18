शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   rout inspection by officers

अधिकारियों ने गागलहेड़ी से घंटाघर तक किया मार्ग का निरीक्षण

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 12:21 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अधिकारियों ने गागलहेड़ी से घंटाघर तक किया मार्ग का निरीक्षण
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सहारनपुर। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने गागलहेड़ी से घंटाघर तक कांवड़ मार्ग का निरीक्षण किया। जगह-जगह पैदल मार्च किया गया, घंटाघर पर अतिक्रमण हटाने एवं यातायात को व्यवस्थित करने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान उन्होंने गलत दिशा से वाहन लेकर आ रहे लोगों एवं बिना हेलमेट के चल रहे लोगों पर कार्रवाई कराई।
बुधवार को एसएसपी दिनेश कुमार ने सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ गागलहेड़ी से सहारनपुर घंटाघर तक कांवड़ मार्ग का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने जगह-जगह पैदल मार्च भी किया। रात लगभग साढ़े सात बजे घंटाघर पर पहुंचकर उन्होंने यातायात व्यवस्था चेक की। उन्होंने घंटाघर के आसपास से अतिक्रमण हटवाए जाने एवं यातायात व्यवस्था ठीक कराए जाने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान गलत दिशा से वाहन लेकर जा रहे एवं बिना हेलमेट के दुपहिया वाहन चला रहे लोगों को रोका एवं वाहनों का चालान कराया। उनके साथ एसपी सिटी विनीत भटनागर, एसपी देहात विद्यासागर मिश्र, एसपी यातायात अपर्णा गुप्ता, सीओ द्वितीय मुकेश चंद्र मिश्र, नगर कोतवाली प्रभारी वीरेश गिरि, जनकपुरी थाना प्रभारी मुकेश गौतम मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन बोर्ड
Bizarre News

आखिर रेलवे स्टेशनों के बोर्ड पर क्यों लिखी होती है 'समुद्र तल से ऊंचाई'?

17 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए इस खिलाड़ी ने ठोका दावा, बोला- विराट जैसा 'भूखा' बनना चाहता हूं

17 जुलाई 2019

TEAM INDIA
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
श्रेयस अय्यर
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए इस खिलाड़ी ने ठोका दावा, बोला- विराट जैसा 'भूखा' बनना चाहता हूं

17 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

'बलिदान' से लेकर 'उबासी' तक, इन यादों और विवादों के लिए याद रखा जाएगा विश्व कप 2019

17 जुलाई 2019

विश्व कप 2019 और विवाद (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
एमएस धोनी बलिदान बैज
सरफराज अहमद
Sania Mirza
Cricket News

'बलिदान' से लेकर 'उबासी' तक, इन यादों और विवादों के लिए याद रखा जाएगा विश्व कप 2019

17 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

17 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

बोल्ड सीन के नाम पर दर्शकों को धोखा देती रही ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, अब तक नहीं पहचान पाया कोई

17 जुलाई 2019

sunny leone mallika sherawat
Priyanka Chopra
mallika sherawat
sunny leone
Bollywood

बोल्ड सीन के नाम पर दर्शकों को धोखा देती रही ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, अब तक नहीं पहचान पाया कोई

17 जुलाई 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

17 जुलाई राशिफल : सावन के पहले दिन ही इन पांच राशियों पर बरसेगी भोले की कृपा, जानें अपना भी हाल

17 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
विज्ञापन
rout inspection by officers
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

करगिल युद्ध
Jammu

ये हैं कारगिल जंग के 6 हीरो, जिन्होंने देश पर कुर्बान की थी जिंदगी, एक का बेटा बना लेफ्टिनेंट

17 जुलाई 2019

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन बोर्ड
Bizarre News

आखिर रेलवे स्टेशनों के बोर्ड पर क्यों लिखी होती है 'समुद्र तल से ऊंचाई'?

17 जुलाई 2019

jaaved jaaferi
Bollywood

जावेद जाफरी ने रामदेव के पतंजलि नमक का उड़ाया मजाक, यूजर ने कहा- 'साइंस पढ़ी है कभी?'

17 जुलाई 2019

Inequality with poverty must be decreased
Opinion

गरीबी के साथ असमानता भी घटे: 10 साल में देश के 27.1 करोड़ लोग गरीबी रेखा से बाहर आए

17 जुलाई 2019

बीजेपी एमपी रवि किशन
Bollywood

डांस करने पर पिता ने रवि किशन की बेल्ट से की थी पिटाई, पहली फिल्म से कमाए थे 5000 रुपये

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
एयर इंडिया
World

एयर इंडिया से दुबई जाने वाले यात्री ले जा सकेंगे 40 किग्रा तक सामान 

17 जुलाई 2019

the lion king
Bollywood

'द लॉयन किंग' फिल्म कॉन्टेस्ट का आखिरी दिन, विजेताओं को रिलीज से पहले देखने का मिलेगा मौका

17 जुलाई 2019

sunny leone mallika sherawat
Bollywood

बोल्ड सीन के नाम पर दर्शकों को धोखा देती रही ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, अब तक नहीं पहचान पाया कोई

17 जुलाई 2019

train-18
India News

तीन साल में हर ट्रैक पर दौड़ेगी ट्रेन-18, निर्माण में तेजी के लिए रेलवे लाया नया टेंडर सिस्टम

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

विदेशी चंदे पर चल रहे देश के 14,800 एनजीओ पर लगा ताला

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पुलिस
Meerut

डीजे बजाने पर दो पक्षों में मारपीट, सात लोग घायल, पुलिस ने कई को लिया हिरासत में

सहारनपुर के तलहेड़ी खुर्द गांव में डीजे बजाने को लेकर हुई कहासुनी को लेकर दो पक्षों के लोग लाठी-डंडे और धारदार हथियार लेकर आमने सामने आ गए। जिसमें दोनों पक्षों के सात लोग घायल हो गए।

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपीः रविवार को तेज हवाओं संग बारिश, फिर तीन-चार सामान्य रहेगा मौसम

14 जुलाई 2019

देवबंद
Meerut

देवबंदी उलमा बोले- देश को बांटने वाली राजनीति बंद करें भाजपा सांसद

14 जुलाई 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

सहारनपुर: मूर्ति खंडित करने से ग्रामीणों में रोष, पुलिस ने दिया कार्रवाई का आश्वासन

16 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: पत्नी की हत्या मामले में कोर्ट ने दोषी पति को सुनाई आजीवन कारावाज की सजा

17 जुलाई 2019

तलहेड़ी बुजुर्ग में रेलवे ट्रेक पर ट्रेन से कटे युवक के शव को देखते लोग
Saharanpur

तलहेड़ी स्टेशन पर ट्रेन से कटकर युवक की मौत

17 जुलाई 2019

सहारनपुर कांवड़ यात्रा।
Saharanpur

कांवड़ मेले के लिए 20 से 30 जुलाई तक रहेगा रूट डायवर्ट

17 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: पत्नी ने पति पर लगाया बेटी से दुष्कर्म का आरोप, पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज

14 जुलाई 2019

यूपी सहारनपुर पुलिस
Saharanpur

दस पुलिस कर्मियों को दी गई अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति

16 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली रोड पर बिकती सब्जी
Saharanpur

बरसात ने बिगाड़ दिया सब्जी का बजट

16 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत में पाकिस्तान को झटका, कुलभूषण जाधव की फांसी पर लगी रोक

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच लंबे समय से विवाद का विषय बने रहे कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में अंतिम फैसला सुना दिया गया। फैसला भारत के पक्ष में आया है।

17 जुलाई 2019

यूपी न्यूज 1:13

यूपी में तीन कैदियों ने वैन में दो पुलिसवालों पर किया हमला, हादसे में दो सिपाहियों की मौत

17 जुलाई 2019

सावन 2:54

सावन के पहले दिन शुरू हुई कांवड़ यात्रा, सीएम योगी और डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद ने भी की पूजा

17 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:39

‘द लॉयन किंग’ की सेलेब्स स्क्रीनिंग में इमोशनल हुए सितारे, कहां बचपन लौट आया...

17 जुलाई 2019

सोनभद्र 3:01

सोनभद्र: जमीन विवाद में हिंसक झड़प, 9 की मौत कई घायल

17 जुलाई 2019

Related

भगवान शिवशंकर
Saharanpur

श्रावण मास: बन रहे दुर्लभ संयोग, महादेव बरसाएंगे कृपा

17 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: 60 लाख के गांजे के साथ दो तस्कर गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ में जुटी एसटीएफ

13 जुलाई 2019

punishment in wife;s murder case
Saharanpur

पत्नी की हत्या के दोषी पति को आजीवन कारावास

17 जुलाई 2019

कलक्ट्रेट सभागार में बैठक लेते जिला अधिकारी अलोक कुमार पाण्डेय
Saharanpur

जिले में 25 बाढ राहत चौकी स्थापित: डीएम

16 जुलाई 2019

सहारनपुर रात में हुई बरसात में एसएएम इन्टर कालेज के पास ढमोला नदी का पुल घसा
Saharanpur

निर्माण एजेंसियों की करतूत, स्मार्ट सिटी में सड़कों पर गड्ढे ही गड्ढे

15 जुलाई 2019

कंपनी बाग में आम महोत्सव में भाग लेते निर्णायक मंडल के पदाधिकारी।
Saharanpur

आम महोत्सव में 352 प्रजातियों का शानदार प्रदर्शन

15 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited