राजनीतिक हलचल: इमरान मसूद की कांग्रेस में एंट्री से बदलेंगे चुनावी समीकरण, होगी कांटे की टक्कर, ये है चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Thu, 05 Oct 2023 12:32 PM IST
इमरान मसूद एक बार फिर से कांग्रेस ज्वॉइन करेंगे। सात अक्तूबर को वह दिल्ली में फिर पार्टी ज्वाइन करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस में पहले से ही आस्था थी।

Imran Masood entry into Congress will change Lok Sabha Elections equation in 2024
इमरान मसूद व राहुल गांधी - फोटो : Amar Ujala

पश्चिमी यूपी की सियासत के कद्दावर नेता माने जाने वाले पूर्व विधायक इमरान मसूद ने आखिरकार अपने राजनीतिक पत्ते खोल दिए। पूर्व विधायक ने स्पष्ट कर दिया कि वह सात अक्तूबर को दिल्ली में जाकर कांग्रेस ज्वाइन कर लेंगे। 



पूर्व विधायक का कहना है कि पहले से ही कांग्रेस में आस्था थी, अब दोबारा से अपने घर वापसी कर रहा हूं। लोकसभा चुनाव में टिकट के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी हाईकमान का जो भी आदेश होगा उसके हिसाब से काम किया जाएगा।


इमरान मसूद ने की सपा में जाने की घोषणा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर लोकसभा सीट हो या फिर कैराना और बिजनौर आदेशों का पालन किया जाएगा। दरअसल, करीब डेढ़ माह पहले राहुल गांधी की तारीफ करने पर बसपा से निष्कासन के बाद अटकलों का दौर जारी था कि इमरान मसूद किस पार्टी में जाएंगे। कांग्रेस के अलावा रालोद और अन्य राजनीतिक दल भी इमरान के संपर्क में थे। यह भी संभावना लग रही थी कि इमरान रालोद का दामन थाम सकते थे, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। 

इमरान मसूद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस में एंट्री से बदलेगा चुनावी समीकरण, होगी कांटे की टक्कर
इमरान मसूद की कांग्रेस में एंट्री के बाद लोकसभा चुनाव का समीकरण भी बदल सकता है। इमरान मसूद की मुस्लिम समाज के वोटरों में काफी अच्छी पकड़ है। कांग्रेस पहले से ही इंडिया गठबंधन में शामिल है। यदि इमरान को लोकसभा चुनाव का टिकट मिलता है तो वह मुस्लिम वोटरों को साधने में कामयाब हो सकते हैं। इमरान मसूद पहले भी तीन बार सहारनपुर लोकसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं।

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती के साथ इमरान मसूद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस, सपा, बसपा अब फिर कांग्रेस 
इमरान मसूद 1987 में राजनीति में आ गए थे। 2001 में पहला चुनाव नगर पालिका सहारनपुर में चेयरमैन के पद पर लड़ा था, लेकिन हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। इसके बाद 2006 में नगर पालिका के चेयरमैन बने।

वह सहारनपुर जिले की मुजफ्फराबाद सीट (अब बेहट सीट) से साल 2007 में निर्दलीय विधायक रहे हैं। इमरान 2013 में कांग्रेस में आ गए थे। विधानसभा चुनाव 2022 से पहले जनवरी में उन्होंने कांग्रेस को छोड़ दिया था। इसके बाद उन्होंने सपा का दामन थाम लिया था।  फिर सपा को अलविदा कहकर बसपा में एंट्री मार दी थी।

इमरान मसूद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समर्थकों के साथ दिल्ली में करेंगे ज्वाइन 
इमरान मसूद ने अपने समर्थकों में जोश भरने और दिल्ली कूच की रणनीति बनाने के लिए बुधवार को दौलतपुर पुल पर रैली होनी थी, लेकिन प्रशासन से अनुमति न मिलने पर उन्होंने उसे रद्द कर दिया। इसके बाद उन्होंने गंगोह में अपने आवास पर बैठक कर समर्थकों की बैठक को संबोधित किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि वह घर-घर जाएंगे और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश को अलग प्रदेश बनाने की मांग करेंगे। उन्होंने समर्थकों से अपील की कि वह सात अक्तूबर को रोहाना टोल पर भारी तादाद में इकट्ठे हों। जहां से दिल्ली कूच किया जाएगा। 
