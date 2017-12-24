Download App
गरीबों की मदद के लिए आगे आएं संपन्न लोग : मसूद

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 01:02 AM IST
साढौली कदीम(सहारनपुर)। पूर्व मंत्री काजी रशीद मसूद ने कहा कि जरूरतमंद लोगों की सहायता करना सबसे बडे़ पुण्य का कार्य है। संपन्न लोगों को गरीब लोगों की मदद के लिए आगे आना चाहिए ताकि ठंड से कोई बेहाल न हो। शनिवार को क्षेत्र के गांव कंबोह मजरा के यमुना खादर इंटर कालेज में शाकंभरी किसान एवं मजदूर सहयोग समिति की ओर से आयोजित कंबल वितरण कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने यह बात कही। जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक द्वितीय रवि दत्त, समिति के अध्यक्ष एवं विद्यालय के प्रधानाचार्य नाथीराम कांबोज ने कहा कि समिति लगातार 16 वर्षों से कंबल वितरण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर रही है। इस अवसर पर 350 जरूरतमंदों को कंबल वितरित किए गए। इस दौरान मामराज सिंह कांबोज, ऋषिपाल सिंह, सिताब सिंह, आकिल, गालिब, डा. मेघराज सैनी, कर्म सिंह, सूर्यनंद, सुंदरलाल, बुद्ध सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।
