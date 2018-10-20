शहर चुनें

वालीबाल प्रतियोगिता

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 20 Oct 2018 11:41 PM IST
वालीबाल में खुड़ाना टीम ने मारी बाजी
बड़गांव। मुश्कीपुर गांव में आयोजित ग्रामीण वालीबाल प्रतियोगिता में खुड़ाना की टीम ने बाजी मारी। प्रथम स्थान पर रही टीम को 31 सौ रुपये और दूसरे नंबर पर रही टीम को 21 सौ रुपये का पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया। शनिवार को क्षेत्र के मुश्कीपुर गांव में राजपूत क्लब के तत्वावधान में वालीबाल प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। प्रतियोगिता का ब्लाक प्रमुख पति ऋषिपाल सिंह ने फीता काटकर उद्घाटन किया। क्षेत्र के बडग़ांव, लुकादड़ी, मुश्कीपुर, भायला, खुड़ाना, सोना अर्जुनपुर, नानौता क्लब, भाबसी, नन्हेड़ा गांव की वालीबाल टीमों ने भाग लिया। एक दिवसीय प्रतियोगिता में खुड़ाना की टीम प्रथम स्थान पर रही तो मुश्कीपुर की टीम दूसरे स्थान पर रही। ब्यूरो

बागपत न्यूज
Meerut

बंदरों के खिलाफ इस थाने में दर्ज होगा हत्या का मुकदमा, जानें क्या है वजह

यूपी के बागपत में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक परिवार ने पुलिस से 50 60 बंदरों के खिलाफ हत्या के आरोप में शिकायत दर्ज करने की मांग की है। जानें क्या है मामला:-

20 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर में हुई दुर्घटना पर शोक जताया
Saharanpur

अमृतसर में हुई दुर्घटना पर शोक जताया

20 अक्टूबर 2018

सभासदों ने निर्मोण कार्यों में खराब गुणवता का आरोप लगाते हुए किया हंगामा
Saharanpur

सभासदों ने निर्मोण कार्यों में खराब गुणवता का आरोप लगाते हुए किया हंगामा

20 अक्टूबर 2018

सिंघाडे़ की खेती कर रहे नंदी फिरोजपुर के किसान
Saharanpur

सिंघाडे़ की खेती कर रहे नंदी फिरोजपुर के किसान

20 अक्टूबर 2018

शोभायात्रा निकालकर किया प्रभु श्रीराम का राजतिलक
Saharanpur

शोभायात्रा निकालकर किया प्रभु श्रीराम का राजतिलक

20 अक्टूबर 2018

नगर पालिका अब पार्किंग के लिए वसूलेगी शुल्क
Saharanpur

नगर पालिका अब पार्किंग के लिए वसूलेगी शुल्क

20 अक्टूबर 2018

मुठभेड़ में इनामी बदमाश घायल
Meerut

मुठभेड़: जांबाज पुलिस अफसरों ने 50 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को मारी गोली, भारी मात्रा में कारतूस बरामद

20 अक्टूबर 2018

जिला कारागार में चिकित्सा सुविधाओं का अभाव
Saharanpur

जिला कारागार में चिकित्सा सुविधाओं का अभाव

20 अक्टूबर 2018

बच्चों ने विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में दिखाया हुनर
Saharanpur

बच्चों ने विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में दिखाया हुनर

20 अक्टूबर 2018

किसानों ने मांगा 400 रुपये क्विंटल गन्ना मुल्य
Saharanpur

किसानों ने मांगा 400 रुपये क्विंटल गन्ना मुल्य

20 अक्टूबर 2018

