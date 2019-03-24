शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pratapgarh ›   ट्रेनों में खचाखच भीड़, बैठने की तो बात दूर खड़े होने का नहीं मिल रहा जगह

ट्रेनों में खचाखच भीड़, बैठने की तो बात दूर खड़े होने का नहीं मिल रहा जगह

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 10:59 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ट्रेनों में खचाखच भीड़, खड़े होने को नहीं मिल रही जगह
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
तत्काल टिकट के लिए सुबह होते ही स्टेशन पर शुरू हो जा रही मारामारी
प्रतापगढ़। होली के त्योहार के बाद प्रतापगढ़ से होकर गुजरने वाली ट्रेनों में खचाखच भीड़ है। त्योहार बीतने के बाद बड़ी संख्या में लोग परदेश लौट रहे हैं। ऐसे में ट्रेेनों में खड़ा होने की भी जगह नहीं मिल पा रही है। इससे यात्री परेशान हो रहे हैं।
दिल्ली, मुंबई, पटना और सूरत जैसे महानगरों में कमाने गए ज्यादातर लोग होली के त्योहार पर घर आ गए थे। त्योहार बीतने के बाद अब लोग फिर काम पर लौट रहे हैं। इसके चलते तत्काल टिकट के लिए जहां मारामारी हो रही है, वहीं बनारस से प्रतापगढ़ के रास्ते से दिल्ली, मुंबई और पंजाब को जाने वाली ज्यादातर ट्रेनों में खड़े होने की जगह नहीं मिल पा रही है। लोग शौचालय और गेट पर लटककर यात्रा कर रहे हैं। सीएमआई ओपी राव ने बताया कि परदेश से आए लोग अब लौट रहे हैं। इससे लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनों में नोरूम चल रहा है।

Recommended

Cricket News

विशाल जीत के बावजूद खुश नहीं धोनी, विराट ने भी निकाली पिच पर भड़ास

24 मार्च 2019

RCB VS CSK
csk
csk
virat kohli rcb
Cricket News

विशाल जीत के बावजूद खुश नहीं धोनी, विराट ने भी निकाली पिच पर भड़ास

24 मार्च 2019

Jp Nadda
India News

भाजपा ने जारी की एक और सूची, छह राज्यों के 46 उम्मीदवारों का एलान

24 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव आजमगढ़ से लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव, आजम खां रामपुर से चुनावी मैदान में

24 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards: आलिया ने स्टेज पर कहा 'I Love You', रणबीर ने सरेआम कर लिया 'Kiss'

24 मार्च 2019

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Meghna Gulzar
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir, Alia
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards: आलिया ने स्टेज पर कहा 'I Love You', रणबीर ने सरेआम कर लिया 'Kiss'

24 मार्च 2019

Relationship

सोने से पहले हर लड़की सोचती है ये बातें, लड़कों को जरूर जाननी चाहिए

24 मार्च 2019

sleep
sleep
vcxbvc
sleep
Relationship

सोने से पहले हर लड़की सोचती है ये बातें, लड़कों को जरूर जाननी चाहिए

24 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

सपना चौधरी की वो कौन सी हैं 5 खूबियां, पार्टी ज्वाइन कराने के लिए शर्त मानने को मजबूर हुई कांग्रेस!

24 मार्च 2019

sapna chaudhary
Sapna Choudhary
sapna choudhary
sapna choudhary
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी की वो कौन सी हैं 5 खूबियां, पार्टी ज्वाइन कराने के लिए शर्त मानने को मजबूर हुई कांग्रेस!

24 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

pm modi biopic
India News

पीएम मोदी बायोपिक की रिलीज पर मनसे ने दी धमकी

24 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

ईडी को अदालत ने दी आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए एलआर भेजने की मंजूरी

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

कनाडा के सबसे बड़े चर्च के पादरी पर किया हमला

24 मार्च 2019

income tax
India News

आयकर विभाग ने 800 करोड़ की विदेशी संपत्ति का पता लगाया 

24 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी-इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान का दावा, 'पाकिस्तान दिवस' पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास दिखा ड्रोन, हाई अलर्ट पर खुफिया एजेंसी

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सट्टेबाजी
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: आईपीएल के साथ शुरू हुआ सट्टेबाजी का दौर

 आईपीएल मैच के साथ ही जिले में सट्टेबाजी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। शहर के पांच स्थानों पर खुलेआम सट्टा लगाया जा रहा है। मैच की हर गेद पर सट्टे की रकम घटती-बढ़ती रहती है। पहले मैच में ही करीब सत्तर लाख का दांव लगा। 

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
biomedical waste
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: अस्पताल में कचरा दिखा तो खैर नहीं, लगेगा ताला 

24 मार्च 2019

विधायक के करीबी पर जानलेवा हमला
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: गुंडा टैक्स न देने पर रानीगंज विधायक के करीबी पर जानलेवा हमला

24 मार्च 2019

ट्रेनों में खचाखच भीड़
Pratapgarh

ट्रेनों में खचाखच भीड़, खड़े होने को नहीं मिल रही जगह

24 मार्च 2019

loksabha election 2019
Pratapgarh

टिकट की आस में दिल्ली बना नया ठौर 

25 मार्च 2019

मतदान के लिए लोगों को शपथ दिलाई गई
Pratapgarh

12 मई को मतदान करेंगे, प्रतापगढ़ का नाम करेंगे...

24 मार्च 2019

नाराज युवक ने बंद कमरे में फांसी लगा कर दी जान, कोहराम
Pratapgarh

नाराज युवक ने बंद कमरे में फांसी लगा कर दी जान, कोहराम

24 मार्च 2019

सपा जिलाध्यक्ष पद के लिए घमाशान
Pratapgarh

सपा जिलाध्यक्ष पद के लिए घमाशान

24 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना में बेल्हा अव्वल
Pratapgarh

प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना में बेल्हा अव्वल

24 मार्च 2019

ट्रक चालक की मौत की खबर से कोहराम
Pratapgarh

ट्रक चालक की मौत की खबर से कोहराम

24 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

3000 साल पुराने इस इलाके को है विकास का इंतजार, देखिए खास रिपोर्ट

ऐतिहासिक रूप से महत्वपूर्ण होने के बावजूद क्यों प्रशासन की अनदेखी झेल रहा है कौशांबी, देखिए खास खबर

24 मार्च 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ 00:01:17

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सहारनपुर से किया चुनाव प्रचार का आगाज, चुनावी सभा में जमकर बरसे राहुल गांधी पर

24 मार्च 2019

कौशांबी 3:27

यूपी के कौशांबी के इस गांव में क्यों कई परिवार एक ही घर में रहने को हैं मजबूर, देखिए ये खास रिपोर्ट

24 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:39

एक दिन के पीएम बनने पर लोगों ने रखी राय, कहा इन समस्याओं पर सरकार करें काम

24 मार्च 2019

मेरठ 2:34

मेरठ से BJP उम्मीदवार राजेंद्र अग्रवाल के खिलाफ इस गांव के लोगों ने खोला मोर्चा

24 मार्च 2019

Related

मतदान बढ़ाने के लिए आधी आबादी को जागरूक करेंगे संगठन
Pratapgarh

मतदान बढ़ाने के लिए आधी आबादी को जागरूक करेंगे संगठन

24 मार्च 2019

murder
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: मनाली घूमने के बाद बीच रास्ते में पर्यटक ने की पत्नी की हत्या

23 मार्च 2019

राम सिंह पटेल
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: सपा को तगड़ा झटका, जिलाध्यक्ष राम सिंह ने थामा कांग्रेस का दामन

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: दलित बस्ती में हुए बवाल में 32 लोगों पर केस

24 मार्च 2019

यक्ष-युधिष्ठिर संवाद स्थल पर हुए कार्यक्रम में 153 पर केस
Pratapgarh

यक्ष-युधिष्ठिर संवाद स्थल पर हुए कार्यक्रम में 153 पर केस

24 मार्च 2019

जनप्रतिनिधि की मौजूदगी में ग्रामीणों व थानाध्यक्ष के बीच चली पंचायत
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: जेठवारा बवाल में पुलिस बैकफुट पर

24 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.