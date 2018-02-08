अपना शहर चुनें

खाना बनाते वक्त सिलिंडर में लगी आग, एक झुलसा

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,पीलीभीत Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 06:53 PM IST
खाना बनाते वक्त राजाबाग कॉलोनी के एक मकान में गैस सिलिंडर में बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर करीब एक बजे आग लग गई। आग बुझाने का प्रयास करने पर एक युवक मामूली रूप से झुलस गया। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर पहुंचे दमकल कर्मियों ने आग पर काबू किया। हादसे के चलते मौके पर भीड़ लगी रही। 
जहानाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के जादौपुर पट्टी के रहने वाले भानुप्रताप ने बताया कि वह राजाबाग कॉलोनी निवासी विपिन शर्मा के मकान में किराए पर रहते हैं। बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर उनकी पत्नी भगवान देवी किचन में खाना बना रहीं थी। इस बीच अचानक गैस सिलिंडर में आग लग गई। पत्नी के शोर मचाने पर वह मौके पर पहुंचे और आग बुझाने की कोशिश की। इसमें वह मामूली रूप से झुलस गए। इधर आग ने पास में रखे दो अन्य गैस सिलिंडरों को भी अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। एक साथ तीनों सिलिंडर जलने लगे। चीख पुकार सुनकर आसपास के कई लोग जमा हो गए। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर यूपी 100 पुलिस और दमकल कर्मचारी मौके पर पहुंच गए। जिसके बाद आग पर काबूू किया जा सका। पीड़ित ने बताया कि हादसे में रसेाई में रखा घरेलू सामान और खिड़की, दरवाजे जल गए हैं। 
