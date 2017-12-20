बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रेन से युवक का पैर कटा।
{"_id":"5a396c3c4f1c1ba7668bb2d9","slug":"191513712700-pilibhit-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u0915\u091f\u093e\u0964","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:18 AM IST
खेकड़ा (बागपत)।
मंगलवार को शाम करीब आठ बजे दिल्ली से शामली जा रही यात्री ट्रेन जब खेकड़ा क्षेत्र के ग्राम सुन्हैडा रेलवे हाल्ट पर पहुंची। तभी अचानक खिड़की पर खड़ा ग्राम गाधी निवासी यात्री अनुज अचानक संतुलन बिगड़ गिर गया और ट्रेन से उसका एक पैर घुटने के पास से कट गया। ग्रामीणों को उसने अपना नाम अनुज निवासी गाधी बताया। इसके बाद वह बेहोश हो गया। एंबुलेंस मंगवाकर ग्रामीण पहले उसे सीएचसी ले गए। इसके बाद वहां के चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर युवक को दिल्ली अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। साथ ही पुलिस ने युवक के ग्राम गाधी निवासी परिजनों को घटना की सूचना दी। दिल्ली में युवक की हालत चिंताजनक है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a38c2634f1c1b001c8b9c05","slug":"karishma-sharma-naked-photoshoot-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, \u092e\u0916\u092e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a38b2b04f1c1bee6a8b4b1c","slug":"hiten-tejwani-and-bandgi-kalra-coming-back-on-the-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a38a2554f1c1b97678c284f","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-trolled-for-their-honeymoon-picture","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0949\u0930\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a379ed84f1c1b502b8b53f7","slug":"vacancies-for-engineers-in-bangalore-metro-train","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0903\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a38ae0f4f1c1b9e678c293d","slug":"big-accident-on-lucknow-agra-express-way-reason-fog","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a-\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e, 10 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a38959f4f1c1ba7668bb069","slug":"himachal-assembly-polls-prem-kumar-dhumal-defeated-by-rajinder-rana","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"CM \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3948ba4f1c1bfc0f8b4ce7","slug":"bsp-mlc-mahmood-ali-told-should-i-suicide","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947-\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u0906\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0942\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a38b1054f1c1b95188baa82","slug":"woman-did-ruckus-after-heard-her-husband-marriage-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a392ac04f1c1b8b688b9756","slug":"opposition-declared-budget-against-the-public-interest","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u091c\u091f \u0906\u0935\u0902\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a391e124f1c1bce408be074","slug":"government-is-thinking-about-the-problem-of-anganwadi-worker","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0917\u0928\u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!