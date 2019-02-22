शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pilibhit ›   डीआईओएस ने शुक्रवार के मध्याह्न अवकाश पर लगाई रोक

डीआईओएस ने शुक्रवार के मध्याह्न अवकाश पर लगाई रोक

Prashant SinghPrashant Singh Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 06:10 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बीसलपुर। डीआईओएस ने एसआरएम इंटर कॉलेज में शुक्रवार को होने वाले मध्याह्न अवकाश पर रोक लगा दी है। उन्होंने जांच के बाद यह आदेश दिया। बरेली मंडल के संयुक्त शिक्षा निदेशक प्रदीप कुमार ने 24 जनवरी को एसआरएम इंटर कॉलेज का दोपहर एक बजे औचक निरीक्षण किया था लेकिन कॉलेज बंद मिला था। जानकारी करने पर पता चला कि कॉलेज में चार दशक से शुक्रवार को नमाज के कारण दोपहर बाद अवकाश कर दिया जाता है। जेडी ने इसे गलत बताते हुए उसी समय फोन पर डीआईओएस संतप्रकाश को जांच कर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए थे। डीआईओएस ने बताया कि मामले की जांच कर ली गई है, इसमें स्पष्ट हुआ है कि कॉलेज में शुक्रवार को नमाज के कारण अवकाश किया जाता है। प्रधानाचार्य रामप्रताप सिंह को निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं कि शुक्रवार को नमाज के लिए अवकाश नहीं किया जाएगा। शिक्षकों और विद्यार्थियों में से जो भी नमाज पढ़ना चाहे, वह जा सकता है।

Recommended

LPG Gas Subsidy Status
Tip of the Day

गैस सब्सिडी तो मिल रही है लेकिन अकाउंट में पैसा आ भी रहा है या नहीं, मोबाइल से चेक करें

22 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

मशहूर पंजाबी गायक हंस राज हंस के बेटे ने की 'पवित्र रिश्ता' फेम एक्ट्रेस से शादी, देखें तस्वीरें

21 फरवरी 2019

bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
Bollywood

मशहूर पंजाबी गायक हंस राज हंस के बेटे ने की 'पवित्र रिश्ता' फेम एक्ट्रेस से शादी, देखें तस्वीरें

21 फरवरी 2019

heavy rainfall recorded in himachal and flood kullu
Shimla

हिमाचल में मूसलाधार बारिश ने मचाया कहर, देखिए तबाही की 12 तस्वीरें

22 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
mahashivratri 2019: Never offered these Puja items during Shivling Pujan
Religion

Mahashivratri 2019 : इन 7 चीजों से कभी भी नहीं करनी चाहिए शिवलिंग की पूजा, जानिए क्यों ?

22 फरवरी 2019

सहारनपुर से दो आतंकी हुए गिरफ्तार
Meerut

यूपी ATS ने सहारनपुर से दबोचे 2 आतंकी, जैश के इशारे पर करते थे भर्ती

22 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

तलाक के 2 साल बाद मलाइका-अरबाज के बेटे का आया पहला रिएक्शन, बोले- 'आप तो बहुत...'

22 फरवरी 2019

Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora
Bollywood

तलाक के 2 साल बाद मलाइका-अरबाज के बेटे का आया पहला रिएक्शन, बोले- 'आप तो बहुत...'

22 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

चुनाव आयोग
India News

लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आयोग की पूरी तैयारी, 2014 के मुकाबले इस बार बढ़े 5.89 करोड़ मतदाता

22 फरवरी 2019

कोयला
World

विश्व में सर्वाधिक ‘हानिकारक’ हैं भारतीय कोयला पावर प्लांट : रिपोर्ट

22 फरवरी 2019

dada saheb phalke award
India News

दादा साहेब फाल्के का नाम हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के कुछ लोगों के लिए बन गया है कारोबार का जरिया

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

पुलवामा हमले के बाद पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका, बॉर्डर से लौटाए गोरखपुर आने वाले छुहारे लदे 20 ट्रक

22 फरवरी 2019

Imran Khan
World

घबराए इमरान ने बुलाई राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद की बैठक, कहा- भारत को जवाब दे सेना

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद मौके पर तैनात सुरक्षाबल
India News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सैन्य कार्रवाई में देरी से सरकार में चिंता, चुकानी पड़ेगी कीमत

22 फरवरी 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव
World

कुलभूषण को माफी की भारत की दलील खारिज करे आईसीजे : पाकिस्तान

22 फरवरी 2019

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

यूपी पुलिस
Bareilly

फेसबुक पर देश विरोधी टिप्पणी करने वाले पर राष्ट्रद्रोह का मामला दर्ज, भाजपा नेता ने दी थी तहरीर

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में आतंकी हमले में सीआरपीएफ जवानों के शहीद होने के बाद जहां पूरे देश में गम और गुस्से का माहौल है वहीं, कुछ लोग लगातार सोशल साइट्स पर अभद्र टिप्पणी कर माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश में जुटे हैं।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
बीड़ी पीते मिले होमगार्ड, शौचालय भी गंदे
Pilibhit

बीड़ी पीते मिले होमगार्ड, शौचालय भी गंदे

21 फरवरी 2019

देवहा पुल पर रेल लाइन किनारे मिला महिला का शव
Pilibhit

देवहा पुल पर रेल लाइन किनारे मिला महिला का शव

21 फरवरी 2019

बीएसए कार्यालय के निलंबित लिपिक को हाईकोर्ट से राहत
Pilibhit

बीएसए कार्यालय के निलंबित लिपिक को हाईकोर्ट से राहत

21 फरवरी 2019

रिश्तेदार ने घर आई युवती से दुष्कर्म
Pilibhit

रिश्तेदार ने घर आई युवती से दुष्कर्म

21 फरवरी 2019

खुद पर न गिरे गाज, इसलिए आशा वर्करों को भी बचा रहे अफसर
Pilibhit

खुद पर न गिरे गाज, इसलिए आशा वर्करों को भी बचा रहे अफसर

21 फरवरी 2019

एसडीएम ने फल कारोबारियों पर किया 20 हजार का जुर्माना
Pilibhit

एसडीएम ने फल कारोबारियों पर किया 20 हजार का जुर्माना

21 फरवरी 2019

डकैती के चार आरोपियों को 10 वर्ष कैद, जुर्माना भी
Pilibhit

डकैती के चार आरोपियों को 10 वर्ष कैद, जुर्माना भी

20 फरवरी 2019

जिले की चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में बढ़े 111 पोलिंग बूथ
Pilibhit

जिले की चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में बढ़े 111 पोलिंग बूथ

21 फरवरी 2019

राशन डीलर के यहां भी जमा होगा बिजली का बिल
Pilibhit

राशन डीलर के यहां भी जमा होगा बिजली का बिल

20 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

यूपी में बढ़ते क्राइम रेट पर एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर आनंद कुमार ने अमर उजाला से की बातचीत

यूपी में बढ़ते क्राइम के ग्राफ पर यूपी के एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर आनंद कुमार ने अमर उजाला से खुलकर बातचीत की।

22 फरवरी 2019

अनुप्रिया पटेल 1:08

चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी से गठबंधन पर ये बोलीं अपना दल नेता अनुप्रिया पटेल, राम मंदिर पर थी ये राय

22 फरवरी 2019

नितिन गडकरी 1:09

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी का बड़ा बयान, बोले पाकिस्तान का पानी रोककर यमुना में लाएंगे

21 फरवरी 2019

सपा बसपा 1:44

सपा-बसपा ने जारी की सीटों की लिस्ट, आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी तीन सीटें

21 फरवरी 2019

कार हादसा 1:27

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर फिर रफ्तार का कहर, कार के उड़े परखच्चे

21 फरवरी 2019

Related

आधा अधूरा खुलासा कर जहानाबाद पुलिस ने एक आरोपी भेजा जेल, दो फरार
Pilibhit

आधा अधूरा खुलासा कर जहानाबाद पुलिस ने एक आरोपी भेजा जेल, दो फरार

20 फरवरी 2019

गैरहाजिर रहने पर दो अनुदेशकों से जवाब तलब
Pilibhit

गैरहाजिर रहने पर दो अनुदेशकों से जवाब तलब

21 फरवरी 2019

भारत-नेपाल बॉर्डर पर दोनों देशों के वनकर्मी कर रहे ज्वाइंट पेट्रोलिंग
Pilibhit

भारत-नेपाल बॉर्डर पर दोनों देशों के वनकर्मी कर रहे ज्वाइंट पेट्रोलिंग

21 फरवरी 2019

दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या के मामले का खुलासा, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Pilibhit

दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या के मामले का खुलासा, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

19 फरवरी 2019

बरातियों की बोलेरो पेड़ से टकराई, दूल्हे के चाचा समेत तीन की मौत, पांच घायल
Pilibhit

बरातियों की बोलेरो पेड़ से टकराई, दूल्हे के चाचा समेत तीन की मौत, पांच घायल

19 फरवरी 2019

16 साल के किशोर भी बनवा सकेंगे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस
Pilibhit

16 साल के किशोर भी बनवा सकेंगे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस

20 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.