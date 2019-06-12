शहर चुनें

कूकड़ा ब्लॉक के सामने मार्केट की छत पर मिला शव

कूकड़ा ब्लॉक के सामने मार्केट की छत पर मिला शव

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 11:49 PM IST
मार्केट की छत पर मिला अधेड़ का शव
मुजफ्फरनगर। नई मंडी कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव कूकड़ा में ब्लॉक के सामने जगदीशपुरम मार्केट है, जिसकी छत पर बुधवार सुबह एक अधेड़ की लाश मिलने की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना पर एसआई नरेश कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे और शव को कब्जे में लेकर उसकी शनाख्त कराई। शव की पहचान मार्केट के पास ही रहने वाले ओमपाल (42) पुत्र कलीराम के रूप में हुई। एसआई ने बताया कि ओमपाल हलवाई का काम करता था, जिसका मकान मार्केट के पास ही है। गर्मी होने के चलते आए दिन ओमपाल व उसके परिजन मार्केट की छत पर ही सो जाते हैं। मंगलवार रात भी ओमपाल देर से काम से लौटा और मार्केट की छत पर सो गया, जहां संभवत: देर रात हार्टअटैक से उसकी मौत हो गई। शव की पहचान के बाद उसके परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे और इसे सामान्य मौत होना बताते हुए किसी भी तरह की पुलिस कार्रवाई करने से इंकार कर दिया।

