जंगल में कार जली मिली

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:57 AM IST
मंसूरपुर। गांव नारा के जंगल में जली हुई कार मिली। पुलिस ने कार के बारे में सभी थानों में सूचना फ्लैश कर जांच पड़ताल में जुट गई है। प्रथम दृष्टया पुलिस कार को चोरी की घटना मानकर जांच पड़ताल कर रही है।
मंसूरपुर के गांव नारा के ग्रामीणों ने शनिवार की सुबह जंगल में कार जली हुई देखी। ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस तुरंत मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने आसपास जंगल में तलाशी अभियान चलाया, लेकिन वहां पर कोई संदिग्ध वस्तु नहीं मिली। पुलिस ने जली कार को अपने कब्जे में लेकर जांच पड़ताल प्रारंभ कर दी है। दरोगा राजकुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि कार की सूचना सभी थानों में फ्लैश कर दी गई है। संभवत: कार चोरी कर जंगल में जलाई गई है।

