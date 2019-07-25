सपा सांसद ने किया तीन तलाक का विरोध, बोले- सरकार को धार्मिक मामलों में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करना चाहिए

ST Hasan, SP MP: I'm against Triple Talaq bill. Govt shouldn't interfere with internal matter of any religion. A small sect, followers of Abu Hanifa, practices Triple Talaq. Decision should be left with girl&her parents,if nikah receipt states they're(boy's side)followers of sect pic.twitter.com/EWcOPFE0p0

ST Hasan, SP MP on Triple Talaq Bill: The criminality clause provides for 3-year-imprisonment & remuneration from man to the wife, how will he provide remuneration if he is in jail? A Muslim will go to jail for 3 years and others for 1 year, is this justice? https://t.co/TguF2keKiG