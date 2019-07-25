शहर चुनें

सपा सांसद ने किया तीन तलाक का विरोध, बोले- सरकार को धार्मिक मामलों में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करना चाहिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामपुर Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 05:08 PM IST
एसटी हसन
एसटी हसन - फोटो : ANI
लोकसभा में तीन तलाक बिल को लेकर एक बार फिर बहस छिड़ गई है। केंद्र सरकार ने गुरुवार को तीसरी बार लोकसभा में इस बिल को पेश किया है। तीन तलाक बिल पर मुरादाबाद लोकसभा सीट से समाजवादी पार्टी के सांसद एसटी हसन ने सदन से बाहर आकर बिल के विरोध में बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं इस बिल के खिलाफ हूं। सरकार को किसी भी धर्म के आंतरिक मामलों में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करना चाहिए। 
उन्होंने कहा कि मुसलमानों का एक छोटा सा फिरका है जो हजरत अबू हनीफा को मानते हैं। सिर्फ यही फिरका एक साथ तीन तलाक को भी मानता है। इसलिए ऐसे मामलों में फैसला लड़की और उसके परिजनों के ऊपर छोड़ देना चाहिए कि वे अबू हनीफा को मानने वालों के यहां शादी करना चाहते हैं या नहीं।
 

हसन ने कहा कि कानून के मुताबिक तीन तलाक देने वाले पुरुष को तीन साल की सजा देने का प्रवधान है। यदि आप किसी पुरुष को तीन तलाक पर तीन साल की सजा देते हैं तो फिर जेल में रहते हुए वह परिवार को गुजारा भत्ता कैसे देगा। क्या यह गलत नहीं है। यदि हिंदू और ईसाई पुरुषों को ऐसे मामले में महज एक साल की सजा का प्रावधान है तो फिर मुस्लिमों को तीन वर्ष की सजा क्यों।

sp mp st hasan triple talaq bill moradabad news rampur news triple talaq news
