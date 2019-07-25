सपा सांसद ने किया तीन तलाक का विरोध, बोले- सरकार को धार्मिक मामलों में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करना चाहिए

ST Hasan, SP MP: I'm against Triple Talaq bill. Govt shouldn't interfere with internal matter of any religion. A small sect, followers of Abu Hanifa, practices Triple Talaq. Decision should be left with girl&her parents,if nikah receipt states they're(boy's side)followers of sect pic.twitter.com/EWcOPFE0p0— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
ST Hasan, SP MP on Triple Talaq Bill: The criminality clause provides for 3-year-imprisonment & remuneration from man to the wife, how will he provide remuneration if he is in jail? A Muslim will go to jail for 3 years and others for 1 year, is this justice? https://t.co/TguF2keKiG— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
एसडीएम की कोर्ट ने 15 दिन के अंदर जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी का गेट हटाने के आदेश दिए हैं। साथ ही यूनिवर्सिटी पर अवैध तरीके से गेट बनाने के मामले में 3.80 करोड़ का जुर्माना लगाया है। पीडब्ल्यूडी ने पीपी एक्ट के तहत एसडीएम कोर्ट में वाद दायर किया था।
25 जुलाई 2019