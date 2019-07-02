शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   Elephant returned in rampur from uttrakhand forest and attack on a person

यूपी: बिलासपुर में फिर पहुंचे हाथी, एक व्यक्ति को किया अधमरा

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामपुर Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 05:01 PM IST
रामपुर में हाथी के हमले से घायल व्यक्ति
रामपुर में हाथी के हमले से घायल व्यक्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर के बिलासपुर में हाथियों का उत्पात लगातार जारी है। मंगलवार को एक हाथी ने एक व्यक्ति को घायल कर दिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक यहां मानपुर ओझा गांव में गुस्साए एक हाथी ने एक व्यक्ति को घायल कर दिया।
घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद वन विभाग की टीम और पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची है। बताया जा रहा है कि हाथियों को सोमवार को उत्तराखंड के वन क्षेत्र में खदेड़ दिया गया था।

elephant forest uttrakhand attack rampur रामपुर हाथी
रामपुर में ज्ञापन सौंपने के दौरान जमा हुए स्थानीय भाजपा नेता
Moradabad

जयाप्रदा पर अभद्र टिप्पणी को लेकर आजम की गिरफ्तारी चाहते हैं भाजपा नेता, राष्ट्रपति को भेजा ज्ञापन

रामपुर में भाजपा नेताओं ने पूर्व सांसद जयाप्रदा एवं महिलाओं के विरुद्ध अभद्र टिप्पणी करने पर पूर्व मंत्री मोहम्मद आजम खां के विरुद्ध जिलाधिकारी  के माध्यम से राष्ट्रपति एवं लोकसभा अध्यक्ष को ज्ञापन भेजा है। 

2 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा नेता जयाप्रदा
Moradabad

आजम-एसटी हसन के बयान पर भड़कीं जयाप्रदा,  बोलीं-  मुकदमा दर्ज कराऊंगी, पीएम-सीएम से शिकायत करूंगी 

2 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

खालिद के प्यार में तुलसी बनी रेशमा, पुलिस ने पति पर शांतिभंग में किया चालान

29 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: सीएम आज शहर में, दिन भर भारी वाहनों का प्रवेश बंद 

30 जून 2019

मुरादाबाद के दिल्ली रोड स्थित राधा कृष्ण मंदिर के बगल में कैमिकल की दुकान में सॉट सर्किट से लगी ?
Moradabad

पेंट की दुकान में उठीं आग की लपटें, दिल्ली रोड पर हड़कंप

2 जुलाई 2019

योगी एक... रूप अनेक
Moradabad

सीएम योगी ने की अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चे से मुलाकात

1 जुलाई 2019

जिला अस्पताल (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: जिला अस्पताल के ‘एक्स-रे’ के बाद सीएमओ, सीएमएस के तबादले 

2 जुलाई 2019

मुरादाबाद के गलशहीद में पकड़ी गई प्रतिबंधित पॉलिथीन की मौके पर जांच करते अधिकारी।
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद के गलशहीद से तीस लाख की प्रतिबंधित पॉलिथीन जब्त

2 जुलाई 2019

rape with handicraped
Moradabad

दिव्यांग युवती से प्रेमी ने होटल में किया दुष्कर्म

2 जुलाई 2019

sinking in a child's swimming pool
Moradabad

स्वीमिंग पूल में डूबने से कक्षा चार के छात्र की मौत

2 जुलाई 2019

