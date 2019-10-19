शहर चुनें

यूपी: बेकाबू कार ने पांच को मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत, चार घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 09:35 PM IST
सड़क हादसा
सड़क हादसा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
मुरादाबाद के हरथला में एक बेकाबू कार ने पांच लोगों को टक्कर दी। टक्कर में एक की मौत हो गई है जबकि चार घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। घायलों को उपचार के लिए कॉसमॉस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों का कहना है कि कार की रफ्तार बहुत अधिक थी। कार ने एक-एक को टक्कर मारते चली  गई। 

बता दें कि पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर छानबीन में जुट गई है। 
moradabad crime news moradabad police news moradabad harthala
