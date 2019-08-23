शहर चुनें

11 वर्षीय बच्ची से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 02:09 AM IST
11 वर्षीय बच्ची से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास
मवाना। थाना क्षेत्र के गांव में परिजनों को खाना देकर लौट रही 11 वर्षीय बच्ची के खेत में खींचकर दो युवकों ने दुष्कर्म करने का प्रयास किया। शोर सुनकर मौके पर पहुंचे लोगों को देख आरोपी फरार हो गए। घटना को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने थाने पर हंगामा किया। वहीं पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर बच्ची को मेडिकल के लिए भेजा।
पिता द्वारा मवाना थाने में दी गई तहरीर के अनुसार 11 वर्षीय पुत्री सुबह 11.30 बजे खेत में खाना देने के घर लौट रही थी। कुड़ी की झाल के पास दो युवकों ने पुत्री को खेत में खींच लिया और दुष्कर्म करने का प्रयास किया। पुत्री के शोर मचाने पर आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए। लोगों को देख आरोपी धमकी देते हुए भाग गए। बच्ची ने घटना की जानकारी परिजनों को दी। विरोध में गांव के दर्जनों लोग ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली में भरकर थाने पहुंचे और हंगामा करते हुए आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। थाना प्रभारी विनय कुमार आजाद ने गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन देकर ग्रामीणों को शांत किया। पिता की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने आरोपी प्रिंस और दिपांशु के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली है। वहीं बच्ची को मेडिकल के लिए भेज दिया है।
